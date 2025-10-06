Rare October harvest Moon 2025: How to watch the dazzling supermoon rise alongside shooting stars

SANTA YNEZ, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: A super harvest moon, the last of 2023, is viewed along Armour Ranch Road on September 29, 2023, near Santa Ynez, California. Following the notoriety from the Academy Award-winning film Sideways, this buccolic farming region north of Santa Barbara has become a popular Wine Country stop for global and domestic tourists traveling between San Francisco and Los Angeles. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Skygazers will be rewarded with an unusual astronomical event this October as the 2025 Harvest Moon overlaps a super bright supermoon and some active meteor showers.

Based on astronomers, the full moon will appear in the evening of Oct. 6, 2025, forming one of the best night-sky displays of the year. The Harvest Moon, being the full moon that occurs near the autumnal equinox, will be larger and more radiant than normalbecause it is in a supermoon condition — a term coined when the Moon's path positions it nearer to Earth.

The occurrence should provide a stunning show that can easily be seen with the naked eye from most areas, as long as the weather is clear.

What makes this supermoon unique

This year's Harvest Moon is garnering additional attention since it is occurring in October, which is somewhat unusual. Usually, the Harvest Moon is in September. But due to the alignment of the lunar cycle with the equinox, 2025's iteration is later than usual.

Supermoon occurs when the Moon is at or close to its perigee, the position of its orbit when it is nearest Earth. At this time, it can be seen as much as 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it is at the farthest point, or apogee.

For observers, the distinction is particularly evident as the bright lunar disk appears near the horizon, producing the characteristic "orange color" so commonly linked to the Harvest Moon.

Astronomers point out that the Moon will technically be fully illuminated at 11:47 p.m. EDT on Oct. 6, but it will have looked almost full on the nights before and after.

The shooting stars connection

Adding to the buzz, the Draconid meteor shower should reach peak activity near the same time as the Harvest Moon.

The brightness of the supermoon will likely outshine the fainter meteors, but the brighter ones will be easily visible blazing across the sky. The Draconids, so named for the constellation Draco, produce slow-moving meteors radiating from the northern horizon.

Even though the shower itself is typically small compared to other showers, the coincidence with a full supermoon makes for a rare sight that both casual observers and professional astronomy buffs will want to view.

How and when to watch

It is advised by the experts to search for a wide, unobstructed viewing spot not covered by city lights to view the Harvest Supermoon optimally. The moonrise will start soon after sunset, depending on where one is, and will rise higher in the sky during the night. No special gear is required, but binoculars or a small telescope will improve the sight of the Moon's craters and surface features.

Viewers are encouraged to begin observing as early in the evening as possible when the Moon is on or close to the horizon, as its golden hue and apparent size make for a quite striking visual.

Those that wish to see the Draconid meteors should face the northern horizon later in the evening. Despite the light moonlight, some bright streaks can still be seen.

The October 2025 Supermoon is the rarest chance for witnessing the Moon in its full brightness when it shares the sky with a shower of shooting stars. To observers, the occurrence reminds them of the way Earth's natural rhythms continue to provide instances of awe that are within sight for anyone to see.

