Who is Ms Sharon and what are the charges against him? Everything to know as North Carolina school bus driver is arrested

Ms Sharon was arrested for sexual assault. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Ms Sharon, whose real name is Leetwain Darrell Tate, was arrested on September 30, 2025, for s*xually assaulting multiple boys. The 48-year-old worked as a bus driver at Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to WCNC's report, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department started investigating the matter on September 16, 2025.

The four alleged victims are aged between 14 and 15. They claimed that the assault did not take place at the school or on the bus.

The teenage boys stated that Ms Sharon allegedly sexually abused them and even offered them money to perform sexual acts.

As per the authorities, the boys stayed at Tate's house as they were supposedly "lured" by Ms Sharon.

Leetwain Darrell Tate or Ms Sharon is charged with two counts of statutory rape, six counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and one count of statutory sex offence.

Sugar Creek Charter School suspended the bus driver while the investigation was ongoing. The day Tate was arrested, the school fired him.

Leetwain Darrell Tate's family told a WCNC reporter that they believe Tate is innocent. Ms Sharon's neighbors have called the incident "disturbing" and "alarming."

"It's pretty disturbing that it is so close to home, and you are just shocked. To me, it's a shame... 14-15-year-olds can be so impressionable at that age. To think someone would take advantage of kids in that age range is very alarming," the neighbor stated.

The North Carolina police speculate that there might be more victims and have requested them to come forward or reach out to Pat's Place Child Advocacy Center.

The CMPD stated in the press release that individuals who believe that they have additional information on Tate can contact the Crime Stoppers number, the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App, or visit the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website.

Ms Sharon is currently in the Mecklenburg County Jail, and he will remain there on a $1 million bond. His next court hearing is scheduled on October 16, 2025.

Similar to Ms Sharon, last month comedian Jon Reep was arrested

Jon Reep was the winner of the fifth season of the NBC reality show Last Comic Standing. Reep is from Hickory, North Carolina.

He was arrested on September 5, 2025, and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The authorities were given a cyber tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2025 about the child abuse material.

The account from where it was found belonged to the actor and comedian.

Maga comedian Jon Reep arrested on one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. Posted $250k bond and is back out doing shows until his next court hearing. pic.twitter.com/7m7SQlq9ev — The Subtext (@TrueSubtext) September 6, 2025

Jon Reep was put in the Catawba County Detention Facility on a $260,000 bond. He was released after paying the bond money.

Reep's website and social media accounts have been deleted, and his upcoming stand-up dates have been canceled as well. Stay tuned for more updates.