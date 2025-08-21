The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 22 to 29, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Audra, Sally, Billy and Phyllis on The Young and the Restless

Relationships face trust issues on The Young and the Restless as the townspeople gear for massive business wars leading to existential crisis. While the Newman family schemes to collaborate with Cane Ashby to bring down their rivals, the Abbotts brace for an attack. Meanwhile, Claire plans to answer Audra’s nasty ploy by exposing the latter to her boyfriend.

The previous weeks of The Young and the Restless presented Claire’s discomfiture as Audra continued to attack Kyle and calling him weak. She tried to plant a seed of doubt in Claire’s mind against her beau. Moreover, she kissed him in public to prove her point. Claire decided to show her evil face to avenge Audra’s move. As such, she revealed Audra’s ploy to Nate on the long-running CBS daily soap.

Elsewhere, old rivalry heated up as Billy pushed the Newman brothers the wrong way. This extended to include Sally’s wrath at Adam. However, Chelsea pushed for peace all the way.

Meanwhile, staged by Victor, Lily reached out to Cane in a fake truce. But their family reunion went wrong as Cane refused to accept Lily’s conditions.

The Young and the Restless: Phyllis is ready for her first assignment

Phyllis Summers has been vocal about her allegiance with Cane Ashby. She even dismissed Nick’s cautions to wind. While Cane has been wary of Phyllis’s unruly reputation, he has very few people on his side. As such, he may have to rely on his steadfast supporter.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Cane will assign her the first project. He may put Phyllis’s hacking skills to test soon. As he gets ready to go shopping for business ideas, he may ask Phyllis to hack into the private information of various business houses in town and get him valuable intel.

He will let Phyllis do some dirty work for him while he tries damage control in his family. Cane has to mend his relationship with his children as well as rebuild a romance with Lily.

On the other hand, while Lily has agreed to Victor’s idea of playing the mole, she still cherishes feelings for Cane.

The Young and the Restless: Audra is cornered by her beau

As mentioned before, Claire exposed Audra’s actions before Nate. While Audra defended herself by blaming Kyle for all the romantic actions, Claire cleared that Victor’s funds for Vibrante was behind the deal. This explained Vibrante’s loss of funds for Nate.

The upcoming episodes will likely find Nate in a more aggressive position as he takes Audra to task. Nate may leave her with no other option than coming clean.

Since he will not take anything less than the absolute truth, Audra may be forced to reveal her deal with Victor. She may also accept to kissing Kyle at the restaurant as part of the scheme. Whether she reveals their bedroom scenario in Nice remains to be seen.

At the end of her confession, Nate may decide to dump her. If Audra finds her romance destroyed, she may vow a severe payback to Claire. As such, she may not rest till she has torn Kyle and Claire apart without the incentive of Vibrante funding this time around.

The Young and the Restless: Sally hosts a launch party

Billy has left Abbott Communications to his girlfriend. To justify her role as the CEO, Sally has been working hard. She resolves to make it a success and has appointed her best friend, Audra, into a strategic role in the company. Soon she will be hosting a launch party for Abbott Communications.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that things may go awry at the occasion. While the exact events cannot be predicted so early, they may be connected to Audra.

It is likely that Audra will not be in right frame of mind after Nate breaks up with her. If she makes wrong moves, she may become a liability to the company.

This will likely enrage Billy who may point out Sally’s blunder in offering to take in an employee with a shady past. Whether Billy regrets handing over the reins of the company to Sally remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch Audra’s volatile reactions and Phyllis’ sneaky actions on The Young and the Restless.