The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 15 to 22, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Lily, Cane, Audra and Claire on The Young and the Restless

Conspiracies and collusions endanger peace on The Young and the Restless in the coming weeks. As Lily embarks on Victor’s ploy to place herself as Cane’s ally, the latter will seem to agree to her demands. Meanwhile, both Billy and Nick will try to position themselves as inside moles for Cane’s company. Elsewhere, the feud between Audra and Claire will escalate as the young Newman will plan a revenge on Kyle’s former lover.

The previous episodes on The Young and the Restless played out Audra’s friction with Claire. While Audra continued to corner Kyle over his presumed weakness, the latter disclosed part truth to his girlfriend. He left his almost-intimacy events out of his narrative. As such, when Claire caught Kyle and his former lover engaged in a kiss, she vowed revenge.

Meanwhile, Cane presented his intention to Billy and Phyllis. At the same time, he reached out to Lily in reconciliation. He also met Victor and Jack separately. Jack convinced Billy to pretend to join Cane and play as an inside man.

Victor also asked Nick to befriend Cane and help in take down Jabot in exchange for saving Newman Enterprises. Moreover, the Newman patriarch also urged Lily to gain Cane’s trust to bring him down.

The long-running CBS soap also found Daniel trying to keep his mother away from Cane’s sinister machinations. As the battle lines are drawn, Genoa City is slated to move into a war anytime soon.

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily reconnects to her past

Cane Ashby held an alias of Dumas for a long time to operate as a businessman and amass wealth. He invited Genoa City residents to his estate and tried to get Lily back in his life. As The Young and the Restless viewers know Lily was planning to move on with Damian before he was murdered on Cane’s estate. As such, she harbors immense grudge against him.

However, after Victor convinced her, Lily is ready to pretend to reconnect with Cane. The upcoming episodes will see Lily trying to manipulate Cane’s emotions. However, her move may backfire if she finds lingering feelings for him. Besides their past romance, they also share twin children between them. As such, Lily may feel more vulnerable in her own emotions than she is capable of handling.

The future storyline may find Lily struggling to keep her guard up against falling in a comfortable relationship with Cane. She may try hard to manipulate him as agreed upon with Victor.

The Young and the Restless: Nick and Billy act for their families

The Newman patriarch has instructed Nick to befriend Cane. Since Victor wants to help Cane take over his rival company and leave his alone, he employed his son to be the connecting bridge.

Since Nick is onboard with his father’s plan, he will have less time to spend with Sharon and his family. This will likely create a rift in their relationship as Sharon will find him missing through Mariah’s problems. Moreover, she may be shocked to see him capable of evil plans.

On the other hand, Billy will also gear up to play Jack’s inside man in Cane’s organization. However, he may face trouble from multiple directions. For one, Phyllis will resist his inclusion in Cane’s strategies. At the same time, Cane may suspect his sudden turnaround.

Meanwhile, Chelsea may continue to shield Adam’s attacks on Billy. This will likely sour the couple’s newfound happiness. Whether Chelsea compromises with her partner remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Claire attempts payback

Claire was recently left stunned at the sight of her boyfriend locked in a kiss with his former lover. To add to her shock, Audra emphasized that Kyle was too weak to resist her while urging Kyle to be honest about their intimate moments in Nice.

Expectedly, this enraged Claire and she wanted Audra to have a taste of her own medicine. Victoria stopped her from spilling all before Nate.

However, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Claire will want Nate to know Audra’s actions as soon as he returns from Chicago. At the same time, Audra will likely anticipate Claire’s move and take counter-actions.

Claire, who is already infuriated by her grandfather’s interference, will likely take some drastic steps to slay her enemies. Whether she reveals her sinister side in this battle remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch the upcoming drama surrounding Claire’s retaliation and Lily’s dilemma.