The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane plans a romantic surprise for Jack, Phyllis advises Cane, and Holden falls for Claire

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, airing on August 19, 2025, Jack and Diane prepare for a special honeymoon do-over, and Holden finds himself dealing with unexpected feelings for Claire that set up the stage for more drama.

Phyllis steps in with some advice for Cane, and Holden struggles with his growing crush. At the same time, Audra’s relationship with Nate becomes complicated due to trust issues and her secrets. With so many twists, viewers can expect an episode full of tension and excitement.

Diane plans a honeymoon do-over with Jack

Jack and Diane’s first honeymoon on The Young and the Restless was ruined by all the drama that happened in Nice, so they never got the romantic trip they had hoped for. Wanting to make things right, Diane decides to plan a special do-over for Jack.

It may begin as a simple stay-at-home celebration with drinks and quiet moments together, but she also promises real travel plans in the future. Diane’s thoughtful effort shows how much she wants to strengthen their marriage and enjoy their love without any outside problems getting in the way.

Phyllis offers Cane some pointed advice

Cane has been dealing with a difficult situation full of secrets and lies, which has left him in a risky spot with the Newman family. That’s when Phyllis steps in, as she often does, with advice he didn’t ask for.

She tells Cane that teaming up with Nick could be a smart move, or at least pretending to be on the Newmans’ side. Still, Phyllis warns him that trust is hard to come by in Genoa City, and Cane isn’t exactly trustworthy himself because of all the lies and schemes in his past.

Holden struggles with his crush on Claire

Holden and Claire’s connection on The Young and the Restless has always been based on friendship, but in Tuesday’s episode, Holden begins to struggle with new emotions he didn’t expect. He starts to realize he is feeling a growing attraction toward her, something he keeps trying to ignore.

However, the more time he spends with Claire, the harder it becomes to push those feelings away. This makes things even more complicated because his crush could easily cause problems in the future, especially since Claire has no idea about how deeply he is starting to feel. The hidden tension between them builds quietly, suggesting that Holden may soon face difficult choices and challenges that could put his friendship with Claire at risk.

Claire vents about Audra as Nate’s world faces upheaval

While Holden is dealing with his own feelings, Claire talks to him about her issues with Audra. She is growing more upset as she thinks about ending Audra’s relationship with Nate. This choice will bring a lot of drama to their group.

Audra, who is quick to act and make plans, will soon have to explain herself. Nate will be shocked by what he finds out. As Claire opens up about her problems, Holden listens and tries to support her. But being close to her only makes his feelings stronger and adds even more tension to the situation.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.