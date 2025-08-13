The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on August 13, 2025?

Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 13, 2025, Victor Newman got emotional when Victoria confronted him about meddling in Claire’s love life, leaving him in tears. Nick also nearly lost his temper during a tense clash with Billy, who kept stirring trouble in Genoa City.

Billy’s shifting focus frustrated Sally, though she still ended up running Abbott Communications. Adam and Nick suspected Billy was siding with Cane.

Cane’s business plans hit a snag when Jack refused to sell his Abbott Communications shares. Jack went home to update Diane, while Cane called Lily, hoping to finally talk things out.

Victor and Victoria’s emotional clash

​​At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Victor spoke with Nick and Adam before giving Adam the go-ahead to publish the news that Cane was Aristotle Dumas. After legal approval, Adam planned to move forward. When Victoria arrived, she asked to speak privately, sending Nick and Adam to Crimson Lights.

Victoria confronted Victor about using Audra to break up Claire and Kyle. Victor said he was protecting the family, but Victoria argued her daughter should make her own choices. She reminded him how his interference in her past relationships nearly ruined theirs.

Her words struck a chord, and Victor hugged her with tears in his eyes, though it was unclear if he would change his mind.

Billy’s split focus and Sally’s frustration

In the park, Sally tried to talk to Billy about Abbott Communications, but he was distracted. Billy admitted Jack had asked him to spy on Cane and work undercover to stop Cane’s move against Jabot. Sally was worried about the risky plan and frustrated that Billy wasn’t focused on their media company.

Even with the tension, Billy made Sally head of Abbott Communications so he could concentrate on other corporate battles. Their conversation showed the growing gap between Sally’s commitment to the company and Billy’s personal grudges.

Nick and Billy’s near-brawl

Billy later saw Nick and Adam at the coffeehouse, where they asked about his ties to Cane. He avoided answering and mocked Nikki’s new CEO role at Chancellor. Nick lost his patience and warned him not to speak about his mother that way.

The argument heated up until Nick threatened to knock out Billy’s teeth. Billy kept provoking him, but Adam stepped in, and Nick walked away, deciding Billy wasn’t worth it. The tense moment left Nick and Adam sure that Billy was fully backing Cane.

Cane and Jack’s business standoff

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Cane met Jack and served empanadas as a subtle way to show control. Jack saw it as a power move and was reminded of Cane’s past manipulations. The meeting turned tense when Jack said he would no longer sell his Abbott Communications shares.

Jack told Cane to leave town, but Cane refused, confident in his business plans. Before leaving, Jack warned him about how tough his rivals could be.

Cane’s call to Lily

Back in the park, Cane called Lily to apologize for missing her earlier visit. He said they still had things to discuss and suggested meeting soon, leaving the possibility of another personal clash alongside his business troubles.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus