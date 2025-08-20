The Young and the Restless recap (August 20, 2025): Sally plans to hire Audra, Claire drops a bomb on Nate, and Adam hints at a secret plan

Sally and Billy (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 20, 2025, Sally and Billy prepared for Abbott Communications’ launch, but Billy worried about her risky choice to bring in a “secret weapon.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Adam argued over Newman Media’s troubles and Cane’s possible retaliation. Things heated up when Sally confronted them at the lounge, making it clear that Abbott Communications was ready to challenge Newman Media.

Elsewhere, Claire stunned Nate by exposing Audra’s past scheme with Victor. Her confession left Nate questioning who to believe, while Holden’s advice only deepened the doubt surrounding Audra’s true intentions.

Sally recruits Audra for Abbott Communications

At the park, Sally asked Billy to be her date for the Abbott Communications launch party. Billy felt it was too soon, but Sally assured him everything was ready. She revealed her move of hiring Audra to help with the launch. Billy doubted Audra could be trusted, but Sally insisted she believed in her and was determined to make Abbott Communications a strong rival to Newman Media.

Newman Media tension at the jazz lounge

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea and Adam argued about how Cane might respond to Newman Media’s article. Chelsea thought Cane should team up with Victor, but Adam doubted Victor and Nick could hold control and hinted he had his own plan.

When Sally and Billy showed up, Sally confronted Chelsea for involving Billy in the Aristotle Dumas mess. Billy tried to calm things down, saying Abbott Communications’ launch would put Sally in the spotlight. Adam refused to support a rival but admitted Billy was smart to back her. When Chelsea asked about Billy’s plans, he stayed vague, hinting their company would land a big scoop soon. Adam brushed it off, but Chelsea believed Billy was serious.

Claire exposes Audra’s scheme

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Holden joked with Claire, Daniel, and Tessa until Audra arrived with Nate. Nate went over to check on Claire, but she couldn’t ignore Audra and decided to speak up.

Claire pulled Nate aside and revealed that Victor had hired Audra to seduce Kyle and ruin her relationship. She said Audra’s funding was tied to the scheme. Audra denied it and claimed Kyle was the one chasing her, but Claire didn’t believe it.

Claire reminded Nate about Audra kissing Kyle in Genoa City. She apologized for adding to his struggles but said he needed to know the truth. Audra quickly tried to defend herself, begging Nate to trust her instead.

Nate questions his trust in Audra

Nate wasn’t sure what to believe, but he knew Claire had no reason to lie. Her story also matched his doubts about Audra suddenly changing her business plans with Victor. He started to think Victor cut ties because Audra failed him.

When Audra blamed Kyle again, Nate grew more suspicious. He was uneasy when she mentioned Victor’s private thoughts, wondering how she could know them. Her excuses sounded desperate, and Nate’s trust in her began to crumble.

Claire confides in Holden

Later, Holden met Claire in the park, where she told him about her talk with Nate. Holden said it sounded like Audra’s usual tricks but admitted she was hard to resist. He asked if Audra could be telling the truth about Kyle in Nice.

Claire said she still loved Kyle but admitted Audra’s games had made her doubt. Holden’s words only showed how messy things had become, leaving Claire unsure yet determined to protect herself from Audra’s schemes.

