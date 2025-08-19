The Young and the Restless recap (August 19, 2025): Cane rejects Phyllis’ advances as Diane plans an Italian surprise for Jack

Cane Ashby and Phyllis Summers (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 19, 2025, Cane Ashby clashed with Phyllis Summers when she tried to get closer, but he made it clear they weren’t equals.

Meanwhile, Diane Jenkins Abbott surprised Jack Abbott with an Italy-themed evening at home to make up for their missed honeymoon. They shared sweet moments and looked forward to family time together.

At Society, Daniel Romalotti Jr., Claire Newman, Tessa Porter, and Holden Novak connected over drinks. Each shared their struggles, and their conversations brought them closer while hinting at new friendships ahead.

Cane and Phyllis’ uneasy connection

On Cane’s train, Phyllis brought a stolen bottle of liquor, hoping to cheer him up. Cane was still upset that his kids wouldn’t answer his calls or texts. Phyllis shared how her children forgave her after she faked her death and said his twins would come around, too.

She also mentioned that Nick Newman wanted to team up with Cane, suggesting the Newmans felt threatened. When Phyllis admitted she had kept something from him, Cane grew suspicious, but she explained she had only overheard Lily at Society and wanted to make sure he wasn’t alone.

At first, Cane pushed Phyllis away, but later he stopped her from leaving. He made it clear they weren’t equals and told her she wasn’t his “queen.” Phyllis accepted his boundaries, and they ended with a toast to their complicated but respectful bond.

Diane’s Italian surprise for Jack

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Jack came home to find that Diane had created an Italy-themed evening to make up for their missed honeymoon. Her thoughtful surprise brought laughter and joy as they enjoyed a cozy stay-at-home celebration. They also talked about Harrison Abbott’s upcoming return and the lively chaos he would bring, especially since Summer Newman had given him an accordion.

Jack and Diane enjoyed the quiet for the moment, but looked forward to Harrison’s energy filling the house again. They also discussed rescheduling their honeymoon and agreed they wouldn’t travel by train next time. Diane’s surprise showed her love and commitment, mixing romance with their focus on family.

A new circle forms at Society

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Holden Novak was at the bar talking on the phone with Cane, which caught Daniel Romalotti Jr.’s attention. After Holden hung up, Daniel started a conversation, since they both shared history with Lily Winters. Daniel admitted he was protective of his mother, Phyllis, and asked if Cane might be a bad influence.

Holden was suspicious at first, wondering if Cane sent Daniel to dig for information. Daniel denied it, which allowed Holden to relax and share his plans to open a nightclub. The two slowly found some common ground, acknowledging their ties to Lily and their struggles.

Soon, Tessa and Claire joined them, and Holden ordered drinks for everyone. They each talked about their recent losses: Claire grieving Cole Howard, Tessa dealing with Mariah moving out, Holden missing Damian Kane, and Daniel worrying about Phyllis. Their shared experiences brought them closer, hinting at new friendships or even rivalries ahead.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.