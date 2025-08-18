The Young and the Restless recap (August 18, 2025): Claire targets Audra, Lily clashes with Cane, and Summer’s absence raises questions

Claire Newman confronting Nate Hastings (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired a recent episode on August 18, 2025, Claire Newman worried Nikki by admitting she planned to play dirty with Audra Charles, while Nate Hastings pushed Audra for answers, leaving their trust on shaky ground.

Meanwhile, Lily Winters clashed with Cane Ashby over family and second chances. Cane’s push to win her back only created more conflict, with Lily and Holden Novak both seeing red flags in his behavior.

At Society, Nick Newman and Phyllis Summers discussed Summer’s hesitation to return home and debated Cane’s role in the Newman circle. With family drama, secrets, and shifting loyalties, the stage was set for bigger trouble ahead.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, August 18, 2025

Claire plots revenge on Audra

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Claire Newman complained to Nikki about Victor before shifting to Audra. Nikki was upset over, Audra’s staged kiss with Kyle, which fooled Claire. Claire promised her scheming days were over but vowed to expose Audra’s lies to Nate.

Nate questions Audra’s motives

In the park, Nate and Audra talked about Damian Kane’s memorial and Amy Lewis’ grief. The conversation shifted to Vibrante, where Nate felt uneasy about Audra’s sudden change of heart. She dodged his questions with excuses and mentioned a job offer from Sally Spectra. Nate backed off for the moment but still doubted her honesty.

Lily and Cane’s tense standoff

On Cane Ashby’s train, Lily Winters tried to reason with him, offering help with the kids if he dropped his schemes. Cane asked for another chance, but Lily refused. When Holden Novak showed up, Cane hinted at firing him to keep control. Lily warned Holden to be careful and stormed out, while Cane later left Charlie a voicemail, hoping to reconnect with the twins.

Holden pushes boundaries

After Lily left, Holden questioned Cane about her tough attitude, which sparked a heated argument. Cane made it clear he would not allow Holden to speak disrespectfully about Lily. This moment showed how strained Cane’s relationships had become, not just with Lily but also with those around him, as he struggled to keep control of both his personal and professional life.

Nick and Phyllis discuss Summer and Cane

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Nick and Phyllis talked about Summer’s hesitation to return from Milan, which they partly blamed on the problems between Kyle and Claire. They also wondered if Summer might be in love and decided it was best to give her space.

The conversation then turned to Cane when Nick admitted he wanted to ease tensions with him. Phyllis doubted Nick’s intentions, but he explained that being an ally instead of an enemy could be more useful. Nick also encouraged Phyllis to act as a link between Cane and others since she was closest to him.

Lily’s warning at Society

The Young and the Restless episode ended with Lily showing up at Society, still angry from her earlier fight with Cane. She firmly warned that if Cane caused any more pain to their children, he would have to face her. Her strong words highlighted the deep divide between them and showed how unlikely any reconciliation was, no matter how much Cane kept pushing for it.

Viewers of The Young and the Restless can catch the latest episodes on CBS and Paramount+. The show is available for fans to enjoy on both platforms.