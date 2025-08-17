The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 18 to August 22, 2025)

A still from The Young and The Restless (Images via Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless)

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from August 18 to August 22, 2025, reveal that things might take a dramatic turn for the residents of Genoa City. Spoilers reveal that Lily Winters will try to manipulate Cane Ashby’s emotions and, in the process, feel attracted towards him and his rich background in Nice, France.

Meanwhile, Audra Charles will meet with Nate Hastings, and despite his suspicions, she will convince him that nothing is wrong. Claire Newman will meet with Nate as well and reveal to him how Audra had been plotting against Victor Newman. In addition to these developments, Sally Spectra will take charge of the Abbott Communications company, and Billy Abbott will get used to Sally calling the shots.

3 major developments to expect in the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless from August 18, 2025, to August 22, 2025

1) Lily Winters will try to manipulate Cane Ashby’s emotions and also feel attracted to him

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless, spoilers reveal that Lily Winters will try to mess with Cane Ashby’s feelings. However, in the process of doing that, she would make a mess of her own feelings as well. Spoilers reveal that Lily will feel a spark between her and Cane and feel attracted towards him, despite the fact that they were former partners.

Lily will feel a pull towards Cane and his rich heritage back in Nice, France. It would be easy for Lily to fall into a rhythm with Cane since the two of them had been together formerly. Spoilers reveal that despite her trying to maintain distance from Cane emotionally, Lily would not be successful. She would try to get closer to him to find out details about his agenda.

2) Audra Charles will lie to Nate Hastings when they meet, but Claire Newman will tell Nate about Audra’s devious schemes

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless reveal that Audra Charles will meet with Nate Hastings, and Nate will enquire about what is going wrong since he feels suspicious. However, Audra will assure him that everything is all right. Later, Claire Newman will meet with Nate and reveal to him Audra’s plot for Victor Newman’s breakup, and also about her kissing Kyle Abbott.

Audra will try to pin all the blame on Kyle once Nate confronts her, but Nate will not believe anything she says. Spoilers reveal that Nate and Audra will have a huge fight in the coming episodes because of Audra keeping secrets from him and trying to manipulate the residents of Genoa City.

3) Sally Spectra will take charge of Abbott Communications, and Billy Abbott will struggle with the power shift

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless, spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra will finally be able to be in charge of the Abbott Communications company. However, she would end up facing some hurdles along the way that would make being in charge difficult for her.

In addition to these developments, Billy Abbott, Sally’s partner, will focus on his own Chancellor pursuit. In the process, he would have to get used to Sally being the one calling the shots at Abbott Communications.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.