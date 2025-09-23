The Voice season 28: Exploring the 10 never known before rules that contestants must follow

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

NBC’s popular singing competition The Voice season 28 premiered on September 22 at 8 pm ET, exclusively on NBC. The new episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Some of the successful artists who had earlier participated in the show are Morgan Wallen, Loren Allred, and Melanie Martinez.

Fan-favourite coaches Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg will return for this season.

Carson Daly will also be back as the host of the show. The popular singing show has a few rules that contestants have to abide by.

The Voice: Rules that contestants have to follow on the show

As per the official casting website, the contestant who wishes to take part in the show has to be at least 13 years old.

These contestants, if younger than 18, are also required for their parents or legal guardians to complete a consent form for them to participate in the show.

Thankfully, there is no limit to the number of times a contestant can audition for The Voice. They can come back for the next season if they already auditioned in the previous season as well.

However, the contestant can only submit one video audition per season. One of the contestants named Ddendyl stated,

“We’re not going your direction this season — but please come back," I said, All right, I’ll give it another try, but whatever. But if this is a no-go, this is the last time I’m doing any of these things, ever.”

Contestants who wish to do a virtual open call audition are required not to use too many effects, which include reverb, compression and vocal enhancers.

When a contestant auditions for The Voice, they have the creative freedom to choose their own song, as they can pick a song that “best suits your voice and represents you as an artist.”

The contestants who are selected and move further along the process will, however, often have their songs selected for them by their respective coaches.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Frenchie Davis stated,

“It is always hysterical when the judges say, 'I don’t think that was a good song choice for you,' and I'm thinking, you picked that song.”

As per the official casting site of the show, the contestants cannot be a candidate for or “hold public office while they’re on the show, and are required to agree not to become one until one year after the first broadcast of the final episode of The Voice they appear in”.

The contestants are required to submit a background check and to also share any documents that are requested by the producer.

The contestants are given the choice of participating in a virtual open call, which is similar to a regular open call audition but can also be done at home using a simple device with a webcam.

The contestants of the show are to take part if any of their immediate family members or people that they live with have been employed in the previous two years by any of the companies, including The Voice, NBC and MGM Television.

Executive producer Audrey Morrissey earlier revealed that contestants initially select their own clothes for their blind auditions; however, it becomes kind of a collaborative process if they are selected to get further along in the competition.

