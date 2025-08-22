The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 release date and where to watch

The Summer I Turned Pretty © Amazon Prime Video

Fans of Jenny Han’s heartfelt adaptation are awaiting the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8, which will officially arrive on August 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

There has been a lot going on between Isabel "Belly" Conklin and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Summers spent in the sun at Cousins Beach turn into a journey about first love, heartbreak, family ties, and finding your place in the world over time.

Season 3 is almost over, and it looks like Belly is stuck between the past and the future, which sets the stage for revelations that will change her life. Episode 8 is highly anticipated because it will test people's loyalty and make them feel things.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 releases on August 27, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 will release on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am PT / 3am ET on Prime Video. Fans around the world will be able to stream the episode at different local times.

Time Zone Release Day & Date Release Time PT (Pacific Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 12:00 am ET (Eastern Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 3:00 am BRT (Brazil Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 4:00 am BST (British Summer Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 8:00 am CEST (Central European Summer Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 9:00 am IST (India Standard Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 12:30 pm JST (Japan Standard Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 4:00 pm AET (Australia Eastern Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 5:00 pm NZDT (New Zealand Daylight Time) Wednesday, August 27, 2025 7:00 pm



Only Prime Video users can stream The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8. You have to pay a subscription fee, which is $14.99 a month or $139 a year if you have Amazon Prime. A private Prime Video account can be bought for $8.99 a month. Fans who sign up for a subscription can watch every new episode as it airs until September 17, 2025.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8: What to expect

After the emotional chapter of episode 7, expectations are sky-high for what happens next in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8. This episode will likely continue looking at Belly's broken heart between her fiancé, Jeremiah, and her first love, Conrad. Belly will have to face her true feelings head-on since Conrad's brave confession on the beach is still fresh in her mind.

Everyone is still thinking about Jeremiah's mistakes from the bachelor party. However, Belly's determination to move forward with him makes it seem like she is holding on to stability instead of following her deepest desires.

Fans can expect confrontations that will make them feel strong emotions. While Belly may try to stay away from Conrad, his words will stay with her and make her think about whether or not she really wants to marry Jeremiah. Laurel, Belly's mother, might also come back into view in Episode 8. Laurel is one of the smartest characters, so she could make Belly think about love, trust, and forgiveness.

Fans also anticipate the brothers to be more angry with each other in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8. Jeremiah knows that his friendship with Belly is weak, and he is afraid that Conrad's words will make things worse between them, putting their bond as brothers to the ultimate test. Planning a wedding is a great background for feelings that are trying to stay hidden to come out.

Finally, there are only three episodes left in the show, and this one is likely to set the stage for Belly's final decision. Jenny Han book fans know how the story will end, but the show has kept up enough twists to keep things interesting all the way through.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 recap

Episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty was nothing short of explosive. Titled "We’re getting lit, bit**es," the chapter delivered the long-awaited confession from Conrad. Conrad finally told Belly how he felt, after weeks of tension, and said he had never stopped loving her. It couldn't have been more dramatic that he did it just a few days before Belly's wedding to Jeremiah.

There were funny parts, like bachelor and bachelorette parties, and heartbreaking revelations in this episode. Jeremiah's secret Cabo fling came to light during a drunken conversation, which made people question his loyalty. Even though Belly had already forgiven him, the news made Conrad even more determined to win her back. At the same time, wedding rehearsals, dance practices, and deep conversations with friends painted a picture of a happy event that was overshadowed by feelings that hadn't been resolved.

The most important part of the episode was when Conrad begged Belly very strongly not to marry Jeremiah on the beach. Even though Belly turned him down at the time, the pain on her face showed that she was too hurt. Episode 7 perfectly set it up for even more emotional turmoil in the next episode.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 will be available to stream on Prime Video.