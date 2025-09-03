The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger completes her prison sentence following six months behind bars

Karen Huger of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" television series attends BravoCon 2023 (Image via Getty)

Karen Huger, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Potomac, has completed her prison sentence. The 62-year-old reality star was released on Tuesday, Sept. 2, after serving six months behind bars, PEOPLE confirmed.

Huger received a one-year prison sentence for drunk driving but was released early. Her initial sentence consisted of two years in prison, with one year suspended, and five years of probation.

This release signifies the conclusion of the first part of her sentence after her arrest in March 2024.

Arrest and charges

Huger was arrested after crashing into a street sign three miles from her residence. Bodycam footage from the incident showed Huger appearing intoxicated while interacting with police.

She admitted to consuming “a couple of beers” and mentioned her RHOP boss, Andy Cohen, during her interaction.

Legal charges brought against Huger encompassed driving under the influence (DUI and DWI), negligent operation of a vehicle in a careless and imprudent way, endangering property, life, and individuals, as well as reckless driving with blatant disregard for the safety of people and property.

Additional charges listed were failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving at an excessive speed, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and failing to notify the administration of a change of address within 30 days.

In a TMZ interview on March 20, 2024, Huger said that following her Beloved Mother's passing, grief came in waves, describing it as a "tsunami."

She added that after dinner with a friend, she was crying on her way home when she saw a car heading toward her. She also explained,

“I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree... I did receive citations, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Trial and verdict

In December 2024, a jury in Maryland found Huger guilty on all counts except for reckless driving. Her lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, expressed that they were "disappointed" but respected the jury's verdict and valued their time. He added,

"We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

After the verdict, Huger joined a private recovery program in Florida to tackle her use of antidepressants and alcohol. This decision led to a delay in her sentencing.

Although she was absent from the RHOP season 9 reunion, she did make short appearances in two videos discussing the situation.

Huger emphasized that she does not consider herself an "alcoholic" and encouraged her fans to heed her advice instead of her behavior.

She also shared her feelings about the verdict, stating that her "heart dropped" but that she takes complete responsibility for the car accident. She added,

"I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt.”

Stay tuned for more updates.