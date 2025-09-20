The Charlie Kirk Show producer tells Comedy Central to keep airing controversial South Park episode

Amidst the controversy that surrounds South Park season 27 every week, there’s the late conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, who appreciates the makers for bringing his character into their show.

Many political leaders have been featured on Comedy Central’s South Park from the very first episode; however, unlike them, Charlie Kirk was a big fan of the show and ‘’loved that he was featured in South Park.’’

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during his speech at Utah Valley University recently. Following the incident, South Park’s episode, titled ‘Got a Nut,’ which mocked Kirk, was removed from its regular rotation on Comedy Central; however, the episode is available to stream on Paramount+.

On Wednesday, the episode featuring Kirk was replaced with another episode from Season 27.

The episode made fun of Kirk’s ‘Prove Me Wrong’ debate style, ICE’s secret raids, and Vice President JD Vance’s close ties with President Donald Trump.

Cartman copies Kirk’s hairdo and creates a makeshift debate setup, challenging students on political topics.

The executive producer of the Charlie Kirk show, Andrew Kolvet, asked Comedy Central to restore the episode by speaking on behalf of his late friend and colleague, who ‘’would want the episode back up.’’

He posted on X,

‘’Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”

The media is buzzing after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and the reaction was quick, with many facing backlash and even suspension of their shows.

This includes the famous American talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! His show was pulled down by ABC after his alleged insensitive comments on calling out Charlie Kirk’s attacker to ‘’be a part of the MAGA.’’

Charlie Kirk took pride in being a target of South Park’s mockery

Before the season landed in August, Charlie Kirk reacted positively to the very first promo of South Park season 27. During an interview with Fox News Digital, he revealed that he was a regular viewer of the show in high school.

He continued,

‘’Honestly, my first reaction was that I kinda laughed. It’s kinda funny, and it kinda goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve. I look at this as a badge of honor. We as conservatives need to be able to take a joke. We shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously. That’s something that the left has always done, to great detriment to themselves and the movement. Look, they’re professional comedians. They’re probably going to roast me, and I think that’s fine. That’s what it’s all about, being in public life and making a difference.”

He was so impressed with Cartman taking up his role that he added a screenshot of Cartman mimicking him on Charlie Kirk Show’s Instagram and TikTok handles.

South Park made fans wait again by putting another episode on hiatus

The political stakes were higher last week, following Kirk’s assassination, and South Park’s creators, Terry Parker and Matt Stone, took a week off to release their new episode.

Its release schedule has been interrupted from the beginning, but this time, the creators were not able to complete the episode on time.

They posted,

‘’Apparently when you do everything at the last minute, sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

Here’s the remaining episode schedule: September 24, October 15, October 29, November 12, November 26, and December 10.