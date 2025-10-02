The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge and Brooke are shocked by Luna’s return while Will and Electra face a heartbreak

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The drama heats up on The Bold and the Beautiful on October 3, 2025, when Ridge and Brooke are blindsided by Luna’s survival, and Will faces heartbreaking news. Katie updates Ridge and Brooke that Luna is alive and is pregnant with Will’s baby.

The news leaves them furious at Li for keeping Luna alive in secret and at Bill for sheltering her instead of turning her over to the authorities. Meanwhile, Li unleashes her rage on Luna, feeling betrayed after risking her career to give her another chance.

At the same time, Will is devastated as the reality of Luna’s pregnancy sets in, with Electra crushed by the fallout. As the families reel from the bombshells, tensions rise over what Luna’s return means for everyone involved.

Friday’s episode promises emotional fallout, heated confrontations, and life-changing consequences for the Forresters and Spencers.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for October 3, 2025

Ridge and Brooke are stunned by Luna’s survival

Ridge and Brooke are caught off guard when Katie delivers the shocking update that Luna is alive. The revelation leaves both reeling, especially when they learn that Li secretly saved Luna and kept her hidden. Katie also explains that Luna targeted Will while he was drunk, leading to her pregnancy.

Ridge and Brooke struggle to process the news and are furious with how Li handled the situation. Their anger grows further when they discover that Bill is protecting Luna at the Spencer mansion instead of alerting the authorities, raising questions about what comes next.

Bill’s choice sparks outrage

Bill's choice to harbor Luna until paternity tests arrive is roundly criticized by Ridge and Brooke. They find his actions irresponsible and possibly harmful, particularly as Luna's presence causes problems for all concerned.

Ridge and Brooke could even go so far as to take the law into their own hands by calling the police.

The couple realizes the importance of breaking the news to Steffy about Luna's return, feeling she should learn the truth right away.

Bill, nonetheless, appears set on sticking to his decision for the moment, fueling tensions between the Spencer and Forrester families.

Li confronts Luna

Li lashes out at Luna in the upcoming episode, furious over the consequences of her decision to save her. Li feels betrayed after risking her career and freedom, only to see Luna make destructive choices that have impacted multiple lives.

The meeting at the Spencer estate becomes heated as Li expresses her anger, spelling out that she feels Luna has wasted the second chance she had.

This confrontation sets the stage for consistent conflict between the two women, with Li refusing to turn a blind eye to the harm Luna has caused despite sharing a familial connection.

Will is crushed by Luna's pregnancy

Will faces devastating news as Luna’s pregnancy becomes harder to ignore. While the Spencers cling to hope that the baby cannot possibly be his, Will's worst fears are all that come to mind.

His heartbreak reinforces the gravity of the situation, as Luna insists on her accusations.

The plot indicates that initial paternity test results could soon verify the reality, further complicating Will's angst.

His early life becomes dramatic as he grapples with the prospect of fatherhood in challenging situations, making his relationships complex and causing ripples throughout his family.

Electra is heartbroken over Will and Luna

In addition to Will's heartbreak, Electra is also heartbroken as she grapples with the implications of Luna's pregnancy. The relationship between the young couple is strained as Electra is devastated by the prospect of Luna being pregnant with Will's child.

Friday's show demonstrates Electra and Will both wrestling with the bitter truth of their situation. While they wrestle with doubt, their internal conflict highlights how much Luna's actions have impacted the people in her life.

The plot foretells that Electra and Will's issues are not yet done, as newer issues wait in the wings with the possibility of paternity verification.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.