Big Brother UK contestant Gani reveals he married his cousin and has a baby at home

Big Brother UK surprised viewers on October 2, 2025, when one of its housemates, Gani, revealed a major personal detail during a conversation on ITV2.

The episode, released at 9 p.m. on the streaming platform ITVX, showed the 39-year-old pizza shop manager from South London talking to fellow contestant Jenny about his life outside the house.

In the first episode, Gani had introduced himself as a Pizza Hut manager from Bromley who liked Dua Lipa and had been exploring his bisexuality.

He had said,

“I explored the sexuality of bi” and that he had “found himself in recent years.”

In Thursday’s broadcast, he disclosed,

“I actually got married in 2022 to my cousin and have a baby son who is 10 months old at home.”

He explained that the marriage had been arranged by his father and “was not something I would have picked.”

This disclosure drew a strong response online. Many fans asked why he had not included his wife and son in his introduction video, with one post noting that he “mentioned Dua Lipa more than his son.”

House chat reveals the unexpected backstory of Gani in Big Brother UK

During the latest episode, Gani’s discussion with Jenny turned from general topics to personal life.

He told her that he had entered an arranged marriage three years ago and that his wife is his cousin. He also said they have a baby boy at home.

This came as a surprise to other housemates, as his entry video did not mention a family. Viewers posted comments such as:

“GANI IS MARRIED AND HAS A 10 MONTH OLD SON???? Huhhhh?! #BBUK” and “Biggest bombshell of the season is Gani being married and having a child with his COUSIN #BBUK.”

Others wrote that it was “a crazy lore drop from Gani” and questioned why his VT omitted such information.

Some pointed out that cousin marriages are common in several cultures, with one response saying, “The way it’s normal in Indian and Pakistani culture etc.”

Fans also connected this revelation with his earlier remarks about exploring bisexuality in 2022, which had been part of his on-screen identity.

One viewer wrote, “What do you mean the guy who tried the sexuality of bi in 2022 and never went back has a wife and young child?! I need more lore omg #BBUK.”

Fans debate eviction and house dynamics in Big Brother UK

This episode also covered the week’s eviction nominations. Gani and fellow contestant Zelah were both put up for eviction, with one of them set to leave on Friday.

Zelah, a 25-year-old personal trainer, had already built a following after speaking about his trans journey.

In a previous episode, he talked with Sam about having been a lesbian for eight years before transitioning, joking,

“I went from a lesbian to a man, like, downgrade.”

Viewers have praised him for sharing his story, and many have said they want to save him over Gani.

However, others wrote that they were not opposed to Gani staying, as they wanted to “hear far more about this marriage and the rest of his life story.”

One post read, “Married to his cousin? Bisexual? Involved in the drama?! There is so much more to Gani, it’s a shame that he’s most likely going home tomorrow, and he wasn’t even properly nominated.”

Another user wrote, “I really like Zelah but I’m not opposed to Gani staying.”

The episode left the audience with a clear choice between two housemates with very different stories, making Friday’s eviction a focal point of the season so far.

