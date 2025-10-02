Who went home on Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 2? Details explored

In the “Hell on a Halfshell” episode of Hell’s Kitchen season 24, the chefs faced a challenge focused on preparing scallops.

Each chef was required to shuck and cook scallops within a 30-minute timeframe while maintaining presentation and taste standards.

The objective was to deliver dishes that met the criteria set by Gordon Ramsay and the sous chefs, James Avery and Michelle Tribble.

Following the challenge, Ramsay selected Chris from the Blue Team and Anaiya from the Red Team as the recipients of the Punishment Pass, which allows a chef to avoid a loss and join the winning team.

Punishment pass recipients in Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 2

Scallop challenge and team selections

The episode began with the chefs receiving a box of fresh scallops dropped into the kitchen. Ramsay instructed the teams to prepare dishes that were both visually appropriate and correctly cooked.

Once the cooking time ended, sous chefs James Avery and Michelle Tribble evaluated the team's dishes. James chose Antonio, Chris, and Jayden as the top performers from the Blue Team.

Michelle selected Lisa, Jada, Anaiya, and Cat as the top performers from the Red Team. Following this selection, Ramsay determined the chefs who would receive Punishment Passes.

Chris and Anaiya were awarded this advantage after their dishes were evaluated as meeting the required standards.

Identification of the weakest dishes

Alongside the selection of the top dishes, the sous chefs also identified the weakest dishes. Michelle singled out Cara Marie and Maddy from the Red Team, while James highlighted Chase and Carlos from the Blue Team.

Ramsay subsequently eliminated Carlos from the competition before dinner service, stating that his performance did not meet the expected standard.

Carlos acknowledged his elimination and expressed that he was disappointed in his performance.

Dinner service performance

During the first dinner service of the episode, both teams managed multiple orders simultaneously.

The Blue Team faced challenges early as Bradley failed to coordinate the risotto, leaving Antonio to manage his scallops independently.

Chase burned an initial flatbread, and the team later ran out of cheese while preparing additional flatbreads. Ramsay instructed corrections and restarted orders multiple times.

The Red Team executed initial orders, with Elaina and Jada preparing appetizers according to the expected standards.

Maddy experienced difficulties at the pass, failing to recall table orders on several occasions, which required Ramsay to intervene before service continued.

Additional issues included undercooked and overcooked dishes, including salmon and lamb, which Ramsay identified during the service.

Cat presented a raw pork dish, prompting Ramsay to halt the kitchen and send both teams to the dorms to nominate chefs for elimination.

Elimination of Maddy

Following the dinner service, Gordon Ramsay required both teams to nominate chefs for possible elimination based on performance during the service.

From the Red Team, Maddy and Cat were nominated, while Chase and Bradley were nominated from the Blue Team.

Ramsay reviewed the performance of each nominated chef, including mistakes made during preparation and timing errors on specific dishes. After assessing the service, Ramsay determined that Maddy’s handling of salmon orders did not meet the required cooking and presentation standards.

As a result, he eliminated Maddy from the competition. Maddy was sent home to New York, officially ending her participation in Hell’s Kitchen season 24, and the teams prepared to continue with the remaining contestants in the following episode.

Stay tuned for more updates.