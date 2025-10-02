What is a 'fruitarian' diet? Karolina Krzyzak; 27, dies in a Bali resort after extreme weight loss

Karolina Krzyzak (Photo: Facebook/@karolina.krzyzak.5)

Karolina Krzyzak's story is going viral on the internet. The Polish-native checked into the Bali resort Sumberkima Hill in December 2024. She asked for a villa with a pool, and the hotel staff immediately noticed her "emaciated" condition.

Karolina Krzyzak followed the fruitarian diet, in which she only ate fruit that does not kill or harm the plant. She requested the hotel staff only to serve her fruit, and bring it to her room.

Sumberkima Hill Resort's staff told The Sun UK that they often had vegan guests, so they were not alarmed by her request. Karolina Krzyzak was so weak that she had to be helped by a night staff member who would carry her to her room.

At this point, the staff requested Krzyzak to undergo a doctor's consultation multiple times. However, she refused to do so every time.

On her third day at the Bali hotel, a local friend of Karolina contacted the staff and told them that Krzyzak was supposed to meet her, but she did not.

When the hotel staff went to her room to check on her, they found Karolina's unresponsive body. They noticed that her teeth had begun to rot, and her nails were yellow.

A friend of Karolina Krzyzak told the news outlet that she was suffering from developed osteoporosis and an albumin deficiency, caused by prolonged malnutrition. They also shared that Karolina had struggled with anorexia since her teenage years.

She went to the UK to study at Leeds University, where she became interested in yoga and veganism. The friend revealed that Karolina Krzyzak's parents requested her to come back home and get medical treatment.

Her friends also asked the same. However, she refused. Karolina Krzyzak was 27 years old at the time of her passing.

Similar to Karolina Krzyzak, influencer Zhanna Samsonova passed away because of her diet

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova, who went by Zhanna D'Art on social media, passed away on July 21, 2023, after seeking medical treatment.

Zhanna lived in Malaysia and made food-related content. She claimed in her videos that for the last four years, she had eaten fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices.

Zhanna's mother claimed her death was caused by a "cholera-like infection." However, Zhanna's friend stated that for seven years, she had eaten jackfruits and durians.

While her official cause of death was never revealed, her friend noted that people around her were concerned. She never listened to anyone.

They shared that Zhanna Samsonova returned to her native country, Russia, to receive treatment. However, she ran away without getting medical help.

"They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified. I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn't make it," the influencer's friend said.

Zhanna Samsonova was 39 years old at the time of passing.