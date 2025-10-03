Where was Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 filmed? Details explored

Teresa Giudice from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has returned for Season 4, moving its celebrity recruits to Morocco for an entirely new set of challenges.

The Fox competition series, as reported by Decider on September 26, is known for taking participants out of their familiar lives and placing them into military-style training environments designed to test their endurance, adaptability and mental strength.

This season continues the tradition under the leadership of former Special Forces operatives Billy Billingham, Jovon “Q” Quarles, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Rudy Reyes.

Contestants must either complete the training or leave voluntarily, as there is no elimination vote; instead, contestants may self-withdraw or be removed due to medical reasons.

Season 4 brings together a large and varied cast, including Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice, Brittany Cartwright, Eva Marcille, Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East, Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Kody Brown, Jussie Smollett, Brianna LaPaglia, Chanel Iman, Mark Estes, Randall Cobb, Johnny Manziel, Christie Pearce Rampone, Ravi V. Patel and Nick Young.

Filming in Morocco signals a major shift in terrain, following earlier seasons shot in Jordan, New Zealand and Wales, and promises new environmental challenges for the celebrity recruits as they tackle the demanding course in North Africa.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4: Location and training environment

Each season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is filmed in a new location to recreate the real conditions of Special Forces selection.

Morocco was chosen for Season 4 because of its hot desert landscape and its ability to keep the stars far away from home comforts.

This place puts celebrities in tough conditions where their strength, teamwork and mental toughness are constantly tested.

Eva Marcille said that going to Morocco was “extremely different” from her other TV shows. Other recruits added that “living without normal routines” and “training in high temperatures” made things more challenging for them.

Earlier seasons were filmed in Jordan, New Zealand, and Wales, which had very different settings, including deserts, mountains and cold, rainy areas. Morocco presents new challenges with its intense heat during the day, cool nights, and training areas located far from towns or cities.

Under the guidance of Billy Billingham, Jovon “Q” Quarles, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Rudy Reyes, the participants do tasks that copy real Special Forces training.

Teresa and Eva leave the course as Gia opens up about family struggles in the latest episode

The October 2 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test saw two Bravo stars exit the show.

Teresa Giudice voluntarily withdrew during the second task of the day, while Eva Marcille was asked to leave by the Directing Staff (DS) due to safety concerns.

The first challenge simulated a helicopter crash where recruits had to hold their breath underwater for 20 seconds before escaping. Eva panicked during the exercise and needed medical help after surfacing.

Later, before a sparring match with other recruits, she consulted the show’s psychiatrist and was told by the DS to leave the course for her own well-being.

Meanwhile, Teresa tapped out during the same episode after watching her daughter Gia prepare for the fighting challenge, telling her,

“I’m withdrawing. I can’t watch you fight.”

In a confessional, she added,

“I’m not a quitter, but it’s going to be really hard for me to not step in if she is in a vulnerable position.”

Gia lost her match but was praised by the DS for her effort.

She then shared with them how her parents’ legal troubles meant she took on adult responsibilities as a teen, explaining, “I have a problem when people leave. I hate even talking about it because it’s so public.” DS Billy Billingham offered her encouragement, saying, “This is your time now.” Gia vowed to stay and continue the course despite her mother’s exit.



