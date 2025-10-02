“Do it again Electra” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans thrilled as Electra delivers the punch Luna deserved

Electra punches Luna (Image via CBS Network)

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna has recovered from her injury and is back in the game to create havoc in others' lives. As she returned to Los Angeles, she manipulated Will into sleeping with her and got pregnant. She revealed this news to Bill Spencer, and he, too, got infuriated and responded that he hoped she was dead.

As seen in the look-ahead video of the soap opera, for the week of September 29, Electra was seen giving Luna a solid punch for her actions. Many fans got excited and started sharing their views on the same. A fan named Melissa Gates shared a few photos from the video and captioned it with:

“Oh man!! I can’t wait for next week! Finally! I’ve been wanting Luna to get a nice punch in the face for a long time! Ha!!!! Yes! 😂”

Several fans of the soap opera quickly started indulging in the post, out of which a fan named Ginny Loog commented:

“Do it again Electra, Luna didn’t get the message 😊”

Implying that it’s high time Luns gets a physical message for all her actions.

Many other fans of The Bold and the Beautiful started commenting on the post. Some fans agreed with it and wrote that Luna should be punched and given a taste of her own medicine. They wrote:

On the other hand, a few fans of the soap opera wrote comments supporting Luna:

Here’s everything to know about the Luna drama on The Bold and the Beautiful

The ongoing drama on The Bold and the Beautiful centers squarely on the ugly love triangle between Electra, Luna, and Will. The core trauma stems from a violation: Luna took advantage of an intoxicated Will, who was in a state where he mistook her for his actual girlfriend, Electra.

This repulsive act has now escalated, as Luna is pregnant. This whole mess has dropped Will into a horrible place, a survivor of sexual assault, and he’s fighting to get his own mother and Electra to really see and name what happened to him.

However, when Luna revealed that she is having the child, and Electra could not do anything, as she believes this child will bring them closer and they will be one big happy family. Upon hearing this, Electra lost her calm. Her fury and sorrow over the betrayal finally boiled over, resulting in her slapping Luna.

A gut reaction aimed at the woman she sees as a manipulative home-wrecker. She’s struggling with an impossible choice. She loves Will and is starting to grasp that he was a victim. Yet, she’s choked by the awful reality of Luna carrying Will's child, meaning Luna is forever tied to him.

The show's drama now focuses on whether Electra has the strength to stand by Will, help him heal, and move past this horrific incident, or if the sheer emotional weight and the ever-present threat of Luna’s baby will finally tear her and Will apart.

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBD and Paramount+