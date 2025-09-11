"Thank you so much for rooting for me" - Big Brother 27 star Rachel Reilly shares a heartfelt message to her fans

Big Brother star Rachel with her husband Brendon (Image via Getty)

Rachel Reilly was eliminated from Big Brother season 27 in a shocking White Locust twist, which was showcased in the September 9 episode.

With that, she ended up becoming the first juror of the season. Her exit from the contest sparked outrage among fans and former contestants, who felt that her elimination was unfair.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on September 10, 2025, Rachel opened up about her exit and shared a heartfelt message to her fans who supported her on her journey:

“Thank you… Thank you so much for rooting for me this season,” she said.

The Big Brother star added that her main motive coming into this season was to play an “amazing, flawless” game. But she soon realized that it was easier said than done.

Nonetheless, Rachel hoped that people enjoyed watching her and her game evolve over the past 15 years.

As an honest fan of the show, she said that she always tried to put her best foot forward in the competition and hoped that fans took note of that.

Regardless, she was grateful for the opportunity and for the support from her fans, the Big Brother community, and her family.

Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly reveals if she would participate in another season of the show

Looking back on her time on the show, Rachel noted that she worked hard from the start to keep herself guarded so she would not have to face the block.

Her strategy was successful because, despite being a polarizing contestant inside the house, she was never nominated for eviction.

Rachel credited her win as Head of Household and her ability to eliminate those who targeted her to her successful time on the series.

She believed she had the capacity to reach the finale because of her gameplay and experience. However, her journey came to an end sooner than expected.

Rachel stated that it was “disappointing” to be taken out by a twist, especially as a houseguest who had never seen the face of the block.

“I do feel that I wish I could’ve performed better in that Hamster wheel of death. I just kind of wish that I would’ve been able to focus and pull through and to really pull out a win when I needed to,” she said about the White Locust twist.

Rachel then spoke about her Big Brother co-stars, saying the “newbies” never listened to her.

However, she appreciated Keanu for taking her advice, even though he “picked and chose” when he wanted to ally with her.

Rachel then stated that she tried to give the “newbies” game advice whenever she could so they could better navigate the contest.

She recalled trying to do the same during the White Locust safety chain competition, in an attempt to keep her alliance safe, but to her surprise, the “newbies” paid no attention to her comments.

“I felt extremely betrayed that Ava did not want to listen to me on how to play the game. She didn’t want to listen to my strategy or how to organize the chain of players that would be picked for this competition,” the Big Brother star expressed.

She stated that it was Ava’s poor decision that caused her to be eliminated from the show.

Toward the concluding segment of the interview, Rachel revealed that season 27 was most likely the last time she would play an entire season of Big Brother.

However, she clarified that she “absolutely loved” the game and was a huge fan of the franchise.

Rachel explained her decision, saying it was a “very long game” and she was unsure if she wanted to make that commitment again.

Nonetheless, she said that she enjoyed her time on the show and hoped that the Big Brother fans and people of the community enjoyed watching her.

Stay tuned for more updates.