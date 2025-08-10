South Park claps back at Kristi Noem’s ‘lazy’ comment with melting plastic surgery profile pic

South Park © Comedy Central

South Park season 27 has been making waves with its satirical takes on current politicians, and the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, is the latest person the show is making fun of. Noem was on Glenn Beck's radio show recently and called South Park "lazy" and "petty" after the show made her its latest target, as per The Daily Beast. In the second episode of season 27, South Park made fun of Noem by portraying her as an ICE agent with Botox who shoots puppies and arrests anyone who looks Hispanic. In the episode, she breaks into the scene of Dora the Explorer Live! with big, puffy lips.

The most recent episode shows Noem with a "melting plastic surgery" profile picture that has gotten a lot of attention from both fans and critics.

South Park allegedly mocks Kristi Noem

South Park’s portrayal of Kristi Noem took a sharp turn as the show featured her with a face that appeared to be melting, a striking visual that allegedly emphasized her dependence on beauty treatments.

The episode aired as part of the South Park "Got a Nut" episode, which aired ahead of season 27 season's mid-year break.

South Park used this visual gag to allegedly make a statement about Noem’s public image and appearance, which she has been criticized for in real life.

The animated satire is all the more biting given Noem’s vocal response to being mocked by the show. In an appearance on Glenn Beck’s podcast, she criticized South Park for focusing on her looks instead of her political career.

Kristi Noem’s reaction and the ‘petty’ criticism

Noem’s comments on the podcast were direct and pointed, as she dismissed the critique of her looks as "petty" and "lazy."

As stated by The Daily Beast, during her appearance on Glenn Beck’s radio show on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Noem admitted she hadn’t watched the episode, explaining that she was “going over budget numbers and stuff.”

She further mentioned:

“It never ends, but it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that.”

As a response to her comment, on South Park's most recent episode, Noem is shown as someone who cares a lot about how she looks. She has got a full glam squad doing her hair and makeup. The show also makes fun of how her makeup slowly melts off, which makes her call in a makeup team to fix her look.



South Park has made it clear that they will keep using their unique brand of comedy to make fun of anything trending, be it politics or entertainment.

The show's sharp, satirical look at Noem has once again shown that no famous person is safe from its sharp, satirical lens.

South Park season 27 is available to stream on Comedy Central.