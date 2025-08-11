“She is spunky” — General Hospital fans divided over Emma recast as some embrace the change and others miss the original

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital fans are divided over the recent recast of Emma Drake. Some embraced the change, welcoming Braedyn Bruner to the role, while others miss Brooklyn Rae Silzer’s portrayal of the character. Silzer had played Emma for over a decade, and her departure left many fans feeling nostalgic. Braedyn Bruner made her debut as Emma in late December 2024, quickly stepping into a beloved role.

While some fans are upset about the new cast member, others think the new role is refreshing. As someone who had grown up watching the show, Silzer said goodbye and thanked fans for their support. Emma's story is moving into a new phase, and Bruner's performance gives the character a new energy that fits with her age and how her story is changing.





Fans are divided upon recast of Emma Drake (Image via General Hospital Fans - Official/Facebook)



A General Hospital fan, Mary Margagliotti-Bain commented on General Hospital Fans - Official Facebook Page on August 10, 2025,

“I like this Emma. She is spunky ♥️”

Another GH fan Laura Katherine stated,

I like her. Emma grew up... and she is doing great

Kay Desh Steinmeyer commented,

I actually like Emma





General Hospital Julie Flat mentioned,

I like this Emma

Another fan Hazen Farr commneted,

I like her.



Janet Johnson mentioned,

agreed. i fast forward through her everytime





A GH fan, Ann Benjamin stated,

I love Emma, great actress, the old Emma was so boring.

Anothre General Hospital fan Debi Heavner stated,



I agree with you completely about Emma. She's not a good fit at all.

Emma’s character was transitioning from childhood to adulthood

The recast of Emma Drake on General Hospital was primarily due to creative and professional considerations. Brooklyn Rae Silzer, who had portrayed Emma for over 13 years, made her exit in December 2024. The decision to recast the role came at a time when Emma’s character was transitioning from childhood to adulthood, a natural progression in her storyline. As a result, the production team likely felt the need for an actress who was closer in age to the character’s current stage in life.

It's not clear why Silzer left, but she may have done so to look for other acting jobs. Silzer thanked everyone for her time on the show in her goodbye message. She said she loved playing Emma and the friendships she made with the cast and fans.

Braedyn Bruner, the new actress, was introduced to take over the role. She will make her first appearance in late 2024. As the character's new adult storyline needed it, the recast was seen as a necessary change.

Who is Emma Grace Scorpio-Drake? Looking at her role in the storyline

Emma Grace Scorpio-Drake is the daughter of Dr. Patrick Drake and Dr. Robin Scorpio-Drake. She was born on General Hospital on November 4, 2008. Emma's birth was special because her mother, Robin, has HIV and her father, Patrick, remained uninfected. Emma is known as a "miracle child." Emma's early years had seen parents' rocky relationship, which included unplanned pregnancies and problems that led to Patrick and Robin getting married.

Several child actors played Emma at first, but Brooklyn Rae Silzer was the first to play her in a big way from 2011 to 2018. Silzer left, and Braedyn Bruner took over the role in December 2024. Silzer came back briefly in 2020 and 2023. Emma has grown from a little girl to a college student at Port Charles University. She now lives with her grandmother, Anna Devane.

