General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 6 to October 10, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from October 6, 2025, to October 10, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Anna and Chase will end up with a search warrant, and they will go over to the Quartermaine mansion with it to alleviate their suspicions regarding the gun that had been used to shoot Drew Cain Quartermaine could possibly be there.

Spoilers reveal that Willow Tait will be extremely distraught, and her former husband, Michael Corinthos, will try to use the situation to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks will return to Port Charles and spend time catching up with Carly Spencer while hiding details of her World Security Bureau assignment from her.

She would also have to pretend to run into Britt for the first time and act like she is unaware of the fact that she is back in town.

In addition to these developments, Sonny Corinthos will try his best to spend some time getting to know Veronica Ronnie Bard, and that will make Alexis Davis issue a warning to him.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from October 6, 2025, to October 10, 2025



1- Anna and Chase end up at the Quartermaine mansion with a search warrant, while Willow Tait and Michael Corinthos have a difficult conversation with each other

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from October 6, 2025 to October 10, 2025, spoilers reveal that Anna and Chase will end up with a search warrant at the Quartermaine mansion with the suspicion that one of Edward Quartermaine's old guns had been used to shoot at Drew Cain Quartermaine recently.

Spoilers reveal that Willow Tait will be extremely distraught and would end up leaning on Michael Corinthos for comfort.

Michael would try to gain some leverage over Willow and would either try to frame her as the Drew's shooter or would try to show Willow the baby stalker evidence.

2- Josslyn Jacks spends time with Carly Spencer and ends up running into Britt, but continues to act as though she is unaware of Britt being back in Port Charles to keep her World Security Bureau job under wraps

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital reveal that Josslyn Jacks will come back to Port Charles and catch up with Carly Spencer.

However, she would end up in a tough situation once she runs into Britt while with Carly and she would have to act as if she did not know about Britt returning to the town.

She would ask Britt to keep her secret regarding her World Security Bureau assignment but would worry about Jason Morgan spilling the beans.

3- Sonny Corinthos spends time with Veronica Ronnie Bard, but ends up getting a warning from Alexis Davis regarding trying to get too close to their family

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos will try to get to know Veronica Bard but that would be met with warnings from Alexis Davis.

Spoilers reveal that Veronica will end up in control of the Quartermaine mansion after Monica Quartermaine's will is read out.

Fans can watch the show on the ABC Network and Hulu.