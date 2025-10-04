General Hospital weekly preview sees Monica’s will read, Carly seeking Elizabeth, and Britt, Josslyn, and Willow facing life-changing revelations

Clockwise from topleft, Britt, Elizabeth, Carly, Josslyn, Willow and Tracy of General Hospital

The end of an era with Monica’s funeral on General Hospital sees new associations churning in the soap’s storyline. While Sonny’s hospitality pleased Veronica, Nathan’s rapport with James has people worried and ill at ease. That includes Britt, who remains tight-lipped about her displeasure with Nathan’s return. Elsewhere, Josslyn returns to an awkward homecoming while Willow faces some setbacks.

The previous episodes of General Hospital focused on Monica’s funeral, where everyone from Jason to Tracy spoke about the deceased doctor. However, Tracy turned Drew out of the church when he wanted to attend and eulogize about his mother. Later, Tracy discovered Monica’s sister, Veronica, at the family crypt. While Tracy shooed off the newcomer, Sonny treated Veronica to a meal at Bobbie’s.

Elsewhere, Nathan regained consciousness without any memory of the past seven years. He reunited with Nina, Willow, Obrecht and Britt. However, before the adults could reconsider James’ visit, the son visited his father and they bonded over soda. Britt looked anxious about Nathan’s return but remained quiet about any concerns.

Meanwhile, the long-running ABC soap saw Ric attempt to escape unsuccessfully as Alexis and Ava tied him back and put him to sleep.

General Hospital: Monica’s will brings shockers

After Monica’s recent peaceful death, Port Charles held her funeral, where townspeople paid their tribute to the legendary doctor. Following this, Tracy found Monica’s long-estranged sister, Veronica, in town. While Tracy dismissed her arrival, the General Hospital spoilers hint that Veronica will be central to the upcoming storyline.

The coming week of October 6, 2025, will find the Quartermaine family gearing up for the reading of Monica’s will. Tracy has already made a deal with Michael to stay on at the Q-mansion if the latter inherits it. However, the will may reveal some shocking points. Monica may write off the mansion to her sister, Veronica, leaving Alan’s family out of their home.

Alternatively, the deceased doctor may hand over some other important inheritance to her sister. This is likely to bring out the fireworks in Tracy and Veronica’s interactions. Whether Veronica’s inheritance has something to do with Martin’s meddling remains to be seen.

Moreover, Drew will not be welcome at the reading of the will, leaving the Congressman fuming. He may also not inherit anything from Monica, leaving him feeling let down.

General Hospital: Carly reaches out to Elizabeth

Recently, Carly was called in to the PCPD office for questioning. Her interaction with Anna made her realize that the police were looking into Michael as the prime suspect. While she shared her concern with Sonny, she may consider sharing the same with Michael or someone else.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will find Carly and Elizabeth having a serious discussion. Carly possibly wants to unburden to the head nurse about their mutual dislike for Drew. She may also want to get some information about the medical side of Drew’s shootout injury. Moreover, they may discuss Willow as Liz expresses her colleague’s dubious movements.

While Carly may learn about Willow’s absence from the hospital during the fatal night, whether the two discuss Ric’s sudden absence remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Britt and Josslyn face a social interaction

Josslyn discovered the presumed-dead Britt in Dalmatia alive. Britt had secretly handed her a small knife to cut away her binds before rushing away. Together, Britt, Josslyn and Vaughn escaped the Five Poppies resort, thanks to Jason, before its explosion. According to the General Hospital spoilers, Josslyn is slated to return home a week after Vaughn arrived from Australia.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Joss will be meeting Britt in a social scenario where she may need to pretend to be shocked at finding her alive. However, the young agent will want to thank the senior scientist for her help in Dalmatia. As such, she may awkwardly thank her for saving her life twice.

Meanwhile, Britt will keep her displeasure with Nathan’s arrival a secret. While the latter claims to have no memory since Faison shot him seven years ago, Britt may know more about this unexpected return. However, she may decide to hold her tongue for the time being. At the same time, Nathan may start to bond with James to everyone’s dislike.

General Hospital: Willow is rattled

Recently, Willow agreed to get back with Drew after the latter promised to reunite her with her children. Her stance left many displeased, including Nina and Elizabeth. However, her questionable movements on Drew’s shootout night are yet to be investigated.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episodes hint at Willow facing a turn of events. While the exact plot is unclear as of now, she may learn about the judge-bribing document found in Drew’s safe. That will leave her shaken, as she was depending on Drew’s help again.

Alternatively, Michael may stumble upon some evidence against her, either near Drew’s location during the shootout, or her stalker videos. That will worry Willow about her position in her upcoming custody battle.

Continue watching General Hospital to catch Willow’s predicament as Britt and Josslyn navigate their acquaintance carefully and Monica’s will shocks her immediate family.