General Hospital spoilers for the next week from October 6 to 10, 2025

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 6, 2025, to October 10, 2025, promise major turning points and emotional upheaval across Port Charles. The week kicks off with the highly anticipated reading of Monica Quartermaine’s will, a moment sure to ignite family drama and shake up living arrangements within the Quartermaine clan.

Anxiety mounts further as Drew spouts venom in anger, Anna and Chase carry out a search warrant, and Sonny gets warned by Alexis.

Portia, meanwhile, is confronted with life-altering news that triggers a fresh cycle of inquiry regarding her future and relationships.

Josslyn returns to town, causing everyone to wonder what having her back will mean, while Carly contacts Elizabeth to have a necessary talk. As the week goes on, alibis fall apart, statements are made, and fresh revelations shake things up, leaving a number of residents shocked.

Monday, October 6, 2025: Monica’s will brings fireworks

Drew is outraged and hits the warpath, obviously not pleased with what happens. Speculation mounts about who will get the mansion, with numerous names being mentioned.

Drew is outraged and hits the warpath, obviously not pleased with what happens. Speculation mounts about who will get the mansion, with numerous names being mentioned.

While all this is going on, Britt experiences a new development that takes her by surprise.

Josslyn returns to town, leaving everyone wondering if her return will be peaceful or full of drama. Meanwhile, Isaiah expresses interest in talking to Portia, though the reasons why are unclear.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025: A search warrant shakes Port Charles, and Portia’s world changes

Anna and Chase partner up to carry out a search warrant, advancing their investigation. Sonny gets a direct warning from Alexis.

Gio makes a fateful choice that has far-reaching implications for those nearest to him, while Britt plays hardball instead of holding back.

Portia, on the other hand, has the largest event of the day: she is given awful, life-altering news that could change her future and relationships.

The events unfolding set tensions high and have ripple effects that will continue into the remainder of the week for many Port Charles citizens.

Wednesday, October 8, 2025: Carly confronts Elizabeth as revelations surface

Midweek, feelings are running high as Willow is visibly distressed, though the reason is yet to be fully disclosed. Carly goes to Elizabeth in search of a talk that may alter the dynamics between them.

Curtis approaches Portia with a theory that could complicate her already difficult situation.

Josslyn meets with Brennan, which marks the beginning of new things in her comeback saga.

Chase drops a bombshell that will stir up trouble, making Port Charles residents nervous as new revelations come to light.

Thursday, October 9, 2025: Alibis' collapse and Britt reaches a breaking point

On Thursday, Dante and Anna come together to compare notes on their ongoing investigation.

Nathan makes a significant declaration that draws attention, while another development changes the game as someone’s alibi falls apart.

Complications deepen as Josslyn bends the truth, possibly raising questions about her motives.

Meanwhile, Britt lashes out, unable to contain her frustration as the pressure mounts.

Each of these moments will complicate the investigation of the attack on Drew, and more suspects will arise in the near future.

Friday, October 10, 2025: Sonny demands answers, and Jordan faces a threat

The week closes with Sonny questioning Lulu, pressing her for answers that may have larger implications.

Willow takes the opportunity to brief Drew on important matters, while Michael opens up to Ronnie, sharing personal thoughts.

Elsewhere, Jordan finds herself threatened, raising the stakes for her safety and future decisions.

Conversely, Lucas plays the role of matchmaker, providing a lighter moment amidst the week's heavy drama.

