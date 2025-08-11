“She is a woman you don’t mess with” — General Hospital fans rally behind Aunt Stella as Drew faces fierce opposition

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital fans are rallying behind Aunt Stella as Drew faces fierce opposition. Recently, Drew has escalated tensions in Port Charles, vowing to take down Curtis. But he doesn't realize how strong Curtis's family is, especially Aunt Stella Henry, the matriarch. Aunt Stella has been a beloved character for a long time because of her fierce loyalty and protectiveness.

The conflict between Drew and Curtis has been heating up for weeks. Drew, once a trusted ally, has betrayed Curtis in a battle for power. He now seeks to destroy not just Curtis but anyone in his way, including Aunt Stella. As Drew moves forward with his manipulative schemes, Aunt Stella’s protective instincts kick in, and fans are eager to see her fight back.





Fans are rallying behind Aunt Stella (Image via General Hospital Fans - Official/Facebook)



A fan called Teresa Lyons commented on General Hospital Fans - Official page Facebook.



"I agree she is a woman you don't mess with"



Beverly Ann Vann-Willis commented,

"Watch out Drew! You are stepping on quicksand."







Mary Lynn Torres-Cerezo mentioned,

"Be nice if Aunt Stella and Tracey join forces and take him down for good."

Another General Hospital fan Anna Rich mentioned,

"Go get him Aunt Stella!!!"

Dolly Wiggins stated,

"U go Stella."





A GH fan Judy Griffin mentioned,

"Go get him Auntie!!"

A GH fan Cheryl Pickel commented,

"Drew is pathetic."

Karen L. Spearman commented,



"I'm rooting for Stella. He better watch out. He messing with wrong Lady."

Aunt Stella, now stuck in Drew's web, determined to keep her loved ones safe in General Hospital

Fans of General Hospital have seen Drew go from being a trusted friend to an enemy. Drew's desire to kill Curtis has reached a certain point, and fans are up with Aunt Stella. Stella has been a symbol of strength, loyalty, and wisdom since she first appeared in 2017. She has shown time and time again that family comes first, and her fierce protection of Curtis and TJ has made her a key player in the story.

Drew's betrayal of Curtis is both personal and strategic. His actions have had a ripple effect on everyone in Port Charles. Aunt Stella, who has always been there for her family, is now stuck in Drew's web. But instead of giving up, she has become even more determined to keep her loved ones safe.

Things have gotten a lot worse between Aunt Stella and Drew on General Hospital. Now Drew is going after Stella's family, especially her nephew Curtis. Drew, who used to be Curtis's close friend, has turned against him in a power grab, using shady methods to control and blackmail those around him.

Drew's betrayal started when Curtis and Michael found out that Drew had lied about becoming CEO of Aurora. This caused Drew to fall out with Curtis.

Drew saw a chance to use Stella's actions against Curtis when he found out that she had helped Martin pay for medical bills. Drew's threats to Aunt Stella make things even more tense between them.

Aunt Stella, known for her strength and loyalty, isn’t backing down. Fans are rallying behind her, supporting her in the face of Drew’s manipulative efforts. While Drew might have underestimated her, Aunt Stella’s protective nature and determination make her a formidable opponent.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.