“She deserves an Emmy” — General Hospital fans continue to praise Jane Elliot’s emotional recent performance, calling it award-worthy

Tracy Quartermaine (Image via ABC Network)

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, shocking news struck Port Charles, leaving everyone in shock. In the previous episode of the soap opera, Tracy Quartermaine revealed that Monica Quartermaine had passed away. The scene was filled with emotionally challenging moments. However, what stood out most to the audience of the show was Tracy’s performance in the scene.

In the midst of the chaos that played out on screen, Tracy managed to stay composed, calmly considering the steps she would need to take after Monica’s death. At the same time, loyal viewers of the long-running soap opera General Hospital flooded social media with reactions, praising her moving performance.

Many highlighted the depth of her acting, insisting that she deserves an award for handling such a raw and emotionally intense moment with such brilliance. A fan named Janet Hunter commented:

“She is amazing! She deserves an Emmy for sure!”

Janet commented on a discussion post shared by another fan named Barbara Shea Plante, who wrote,

“If Jane Elliot does not win an Emmy, something is seriously wrong.”

Many fans of General Hospital instantly took part in the discussion post. While some fans flooded the comment section with “Agree”. Implying that Jane Elliot should indeed win an award for this outstanding performance.

Other fans commented on how timeless and effortless her acting was and expressed their feeling towards the character. They commented,

Here’s everything to know about Tracy Quartermaine’s recent storyline on General Hospital

Tracy Quartermaine is a fictional character portrayed by Jane Elliot since 1978, when the character was introduced on General Hospital. The character has been at the centre of several major storylines. Tracy Quartermaine, a fan-favorite from the long-running soap opera General Hospital. Born into the influential family of Quartermaine, she is the daughter of Edward and Lila Quartermaine.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, which aired on September 23, 2025, Jane Elliot delivered an award-winning performance, according to fans of the show. In the recent episode, she sat looking at the photos of Monica Quartermaine, who had silently passed away in her sleep.

However, to disturb her peace, Lucy started banging on the door. She insisted that she needed to discuss something very important, as the future of Deception was dependent on this conversation. Though Tracy insisted that she did not want to discuss anything right now, Lucy pestered her with details about Deception.

However, when Tracy revealed that Monica had died, Lucy was left in shock. Lucy felt bad and apologised for her loss. When Tracy started rambling about the things that needed to be done, like calling the hospital, getting the obituary done, and so forth, Lucy handed her a drink, implying that this was something she needed the most right now.

Further at the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy and Lucy shared a drink and toasted to Monica and her life. As soon as Lucy left the mansion, she broke into tears, and as she started walking up the staircase, she burst into tears and sat there and cried, mourning the death of Monica Quartermaine.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

