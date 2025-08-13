Sarover and Kal’s Love Is Blind UK season 2 journey faces family doubts and type concerns after post-engagement retreat

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Getty)

The second season of Love Is Blind: UK debuted its first four episodes on August 13, 2025, featuring 30 singles seeking love without meeting face-to-face.

Among the engaged couples this season are Sarover, a 29-year-old medical company owner from Buckinghamshire, and Kal, a 31-year-old gym owner from Wigan.

Their connection formed inside the pods, where they spoke through a wall and committed to marriage before meeting face-to-face.

Sarover entered the experiment after focusing on education and career, sharing that “luck hasn’t always been on my side” in dating.

Kal, having seen his brothers settle down, said he was ready to “find the one” after a history of relationships lasting less than a year.

Following their engagement, the couple joined other pairs on a post-engagement retreat in Love Is Blind: UK season 2.

Here, Sarover admitted concerns about “not being Kal’s usual type,” while the show also teased family members not being fully supportive of the match.

Despite these challenges, Sarover and Kal appeared together in the current episodes, with their future still continuing in the upcoming releases.

From pods to proposal: Building a connection in Love Is Blind: UK season 2

Sarover and Kal’s journey began inside the pods, where they spoke without any visual cues in Love Is Blind: UK.

Sarover revealed she had been unsuccessful with online dating and family introductions, and wanted to meet someone who valued her ambitions.

Kal, who owns a gym in Wigan, shared stories about his family and expressed a desire for a lasting relationship. Conversations between them often touched on shared values and life goals, helping them build trust quickly.

Kal’s openness about his dating history, including seven past relationships that ended within a year, showed his willingness to reflect on what hadn’t worked before.

Sarover responded with her own experiences, including a “dating disaster” where someone lied about their age. Both acknowledged that the format allowed them to focus on personality rather than appearances.

The proposal was a key moment, with both expressing excitement about meeting in person in Love Is Blind: UK.

The reveal brought smiles and relief, confirming the emotional connection they had built. From there, they joined other couples who had also committed to marriage, setting the stage for the next part of their journey together.

Retreat challenges and hints of future hurdles for Sarover and Kal in Love Is Blind: UK season 2

The post-engagement retreat allowed all the couples to spend time together outside the pods in Love Is Blind: UK.

Sarover and Kal interacted with the other engaged pairs, gaining insight into how each relationship was developing.

During these interactions, Sarover voiced her worry about “not being Kal’s usual type” after observing group dynamics. This moment hinted at possible insecurities that could influence their relationship going forward.

Family opinions also emerged as a potential obstacle. The season preview suggested that both would face conversations with relatives who might question the speed of their engagement.

Kal’s family background and Sarover’s cultural expectations could add complexity to these discussions. While not hostile, the reactions shown hinted at reservations about whether the couple would be compatible in the long run.

Despite this, the retreat also highlighted moments of laughter and teamwork between them. They participated in activities, shared meals, and discussed plans for life after the experiment.

Their approach appeared to be one of taking challenges as they come, while continuing to learn more about each other’s habits and communication styles.

As the season progresses, viewers will see if Sarover and Kal can navigate family doubts, personal insecurities, and the pressures of merging lives in the real world.

Stay tuned for more updates.