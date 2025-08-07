Rachel Recchia calls out Louis Russell for going public with Huda Mustafa before the Perfect Match Season 3 finale airs

Rachel Recchia from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix, with its first six episodes released on August 1, 2025.

While fans follow the connections onscreen, recent off-screen events have drawn attention.

On The Viall Files podcast that aired on August 7, 2025, Bachelor alum Rachel Recchia shared her thoughts about fellow contestant Louis Russell publicly revealing his relationship with Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa.

The pair appeared together on the red carpet for the Weapons premiere on July 31, days before the remaining episodes of Perfect Match are set to drop.

Rachel addressed the situation during her conversation with Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, saying she felt “disappointed” by the timing of the hard launch.

“It’s literally airing, we have what, maybe two weeks? It feels, like, a little selfish,” she said, noting that the move could affect how viewers engage with the rest of the show.

Rachel clarified that she had no personal issues with Louis, calling him “such great TV” and adding, “I love him as a person. I think he’s amazing.”

Still, she admitted the announcement brought unnecessary attention and speculation to the ongoing season.

Perfect Match star Rachel reacts to Louis and Huda’s red carpet moment

During the podcast, Rachel expressed that she was caught off guard by Louis and Huda’s public appearance together at the Weapons premiere.

Rachel said that she was "disappointed" when she saw them walk the carpet, referring to the timing of the reveal.

At the time, Perfect Match Season 3 was still releasing new episodes weekly, and Louis’s storyline with The Ultimatum’s Sandy Gallagher remained active on the show.

Rachel pointed out that viewers are now questioning the direction of Louis and Sandy’s connection.

“I mean, Sandy and him have such a good connection on the show. Now people are kinda seeing things like, ‘Oh, what’s going on now?’” she said.

Perfect Match star Rachel explained that while she understands real life doesn’t always align with filmed timelines, the announcement disrupted the natural suspense of the show and impacted the viewing experience for fans.

Despite this, Rachel said she still considers Louis a friend and appreciated his presence during filming.

“He’s such great TV,” she added, showing that her critique was more about timing than personal issues. The moment also brought attention to how early relationship reveals can shape public narratives before a season concludes.

Fallout on social media and Miguel’s response

The red carpet debut also triggered a reaction from Love Island: Beyond the Villa contestant Miguel Harichi and his circle.

After the Perfect Match premiere, Miguel’s girlfriend Leah Kateb and her close friends Serena Page and JaNa Craig all unfollowed Louis Russell on social media.

While some fans speculated the move was about Huda, Leah later clarified it wasn’t directed at her but at Louis himself.

Miguel posted a series of Instagram Stories to clear the air. He explained,

“Leah and the girls didn’t unfollow Louis because he was dating Huda, they did it because as women the reasoning behind why he was dating her didn’t sit right with them.”

He added that he wished Louis and Huda peace but preferred not to be linked to their situation going forward.

Rachel also briefly discussed her onscreen reunion with Clayton Echard, saying,

“I think he came on the show because he did want that redemption and I’m the easiest path to it.”

She concluded by saying they were both better versions of themselves now, but emphasized, “I definitely am.”

The podcast offered a layered glimpse into how cast dynamics extend beyond the villa and impact both the show and its audience.

Stay tuned for more updates.