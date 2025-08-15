Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt reflect on their Perfect Match season 3 finale journey and where their relationship stands now

Perfect Match season 3 on Netflix (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 ended on August 15, 2025, with Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto winning the season after the last compatibility challenge and final vote from the cast.

While most of the focus was on the winning couple, Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt also made it to the end of the competition.

Their time on the show included teamwork in challenges, strategic talks, and moments of personal connection.

In the finale, the last five couples: Rachel and Ray, Lucy and Daniel, Amber “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland, Sandy and Louis, and Madison and Freddie.

The couples went on romantic dates before meeting again with former contestants who had left the villa earlier.

The final challenge, called Match Point, tested how well they knew each other through questions about their relationship.

Only the two top-scoring couples moved to the voting stage. Rachel and Ray did not make the final vote but left the villa together as a couple.

Their experience showed both the relationship-building side of the show and the competitive side that shaped the season.

Rachel and Ray’s journey to the season 3 finale of Perfect Match

Rachel Recchia and Ray Gantt started Perfect Match season 3, hoping to find someone they could connect with on a deeper level.

Early in the season, they formed a match and stayed together while many other contestants changed partners. This consistency helped them move through several rounds of the game.

Throughout the season, they took part in group challenges, strategy discussions, and one-on-one conversations that built trust between them.

Rachel said that they had entered the show wanting to see whether their relationship could work once the cameras were not around.

Ray added that the challenges had pushed them to discuss topics they'd likely not bring up so early in a typical relationship.

There were times when they disagreed on the best way to play the game, especially during decisions about other couples. But they also frequently found common ground and were able to focus on their own relationship.

Other contestants noticed that this ability to stay calm during intense circumstances allowed them to remain a strong pair until the end of their time of play.

Although they did not receive enough points to advance on to the final vote, they came out of the game feeling as if the relationship they built was worth pursuing further.

Life after the show and plans for the future

After filming ended, Rachel and Ray spoke about what their time on Perfect Match meant for their relationship.

They agreed that the main success for them was finding someone they wanted to date outside the villa, even without winning the prize trip.

Rachel said that winning Perfect Match would have been nice, but she thought leaving with Ray was a bigger achievement.

Ray said the show helped them get to know each other faster than normal dating and added that it made them have honest talks sooner than they usually would.

Being with former cast members during the Perfect Match finale also gave them a chance to clear up past misunderstandings and talk about earlier match choices.

Now that the show is over, Rachel and Ray are focusing on growing their relationship without the game’s structure.

They plan to spend more time together in daily life to see how things work outside the villa. While it is still too early to know the long-term future, both said they are open to seeing where it leads.

For them, the main takeaway was that the show gave them the right setting to meet and start something that could continue in real life.

