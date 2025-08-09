Ollie and AD share parenting plans and engagement updates ahead of Perfect Match season 3 finale

Ollie Sutherland and AD Smith from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 released episodes 7 to 9 on August 8, 2025, bringing new developments for the remaining couples.

Episode 7 featured the men and women meeting new singles at mixers. Episode 8 showed the fallout from these events, including a confrontation between AD and Ollie after she learned from others that he had kissed single contestant Justine. Ollie initially denied the extent of his connection but later admitted to it.

Despite the tension, they chose to reconcile, even as Ollie expressed interest in exploring that other connection. Episode 9 followed the couples in a challenge, with some going on dates with different partners.

Away from the show, AD is preparing for a major life change. She is engaged to Ollie and expecting their first child, a girl.

In an Entertainment Tonight interview published on July 30, 2025, she described her preparations for motherhood, saying, “Every day is an adventure already without the baby being here.”

The finale of Perfect Match season 3 will be released on August 15, 2025, where viewers will see how the season concludes for the couple.

AD discusses pregnancy and life changes after Perfect Match season 3

During the July 30, 2025 Entertainment Tonight interview, AD appeared alongside the main female cast members of Perfect Match season 3.

The interviewer noted her engagement to Ollie and her pregnancy, asking how preparations for the baby were going. AD described being in “this whirlwind of life” and said she and Ollie were taking things one day at a time.

She added, “Every time I go to a store, I’m buying new baby clothes,” highlighting her excitement.

When asked what she was looking forward to most about motherhood, AD shared that she was eager to see Ollie become a parent, particularly a girl dad.

She explained that he was already protective and that, although he never openly stated a preference, she believed he wanted a daughter “so bad.” She looked forward to growing together as parents and seeing Ollie embrace his new role.

In a separate interview segment with the male cast members, Ollie said,

“We’re just doing everything. I’m doing all the research, like, all the watching, all the videos, all the TikToks, all the reading.”

He mentioned learning something new about childcare every day and preparing their home for the baby. He also acknowledged the added responsibility of wedding planning but called it a “good stress to have.”

From on-screen drama in Perfect Match to shared future plans

On the show, the couple faced a turning point in episode 8 after the singles mixers. AD confronted Ollie about his interaction with Justine, which included a kiss.

The tension escalated because Ollie initially withheld the full truth. However, the two chose to stay together, even though Ollie said he still wanted to see how things went with Justine.

While this part of the story is still open in the show, in real life the couple has already moved forward in their relationship.

They are now engaged and expecting their first child, which has shifted their attention from the show to building a future together. Both have said they are focused on supporting each other and getting ready for their baby girl’s arrival.

The Perfect Match season 3 finale, coming out on August 15, 2025, will show the final outcome of their relationship on the show.

Viewers will find out if the ending matches or is different from what has happened in their lives since filming.

At present, AD and Ollie are handling big changes, including becoming parents for the first time and planning their wedding.

Stay tuned for more updates.