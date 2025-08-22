"Meet my future wife" – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny finds unexpected spark with Eileen in Jamaica

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino arrives at Chippendales at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino (Image via Getty)

During the group’s Jamaica trip on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation ​​​​​​season 8, episode 13, which aired on August 21, 2025, the cast explored waterfalls, sampled local food, and spent time at an outdoor bar. What began as a lighthearted outing shifted when Vinny Guadagnino’s attention turned to someone new. While reflecting on the night, Vinny commented:

“I just thought we were just going to come down just to sh*t around. I didn’t realize that, you know, I was going to meet my future wife.”

The scene then highlighted his interactions with Eileen, drawing responses from Angelina, Snooki, Deena, and the rest of the cast.

A surprising bond forms during the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Jamaica trip

Vinny meets Eileen in Jamaica

While in a bar, Angelina responded to Vinny's comment and said she was about "to die right now." Then Eileen told Vinny she needed to go to the bathroom because every time Vinny made her laugh, she felt like she was "dying."

Vinny joked that he makes Eileen “squirt,” which led Angelina to say she was about to throw up in her mouth. In a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, Snooki commented,

“The fact that Eileen is like laughing and thinks he’s funny. I’m like, oh my God, they’re a match made in heaven.”

Angelina asked Vinny directly if he “liked her,” and he answered that they were “having a good time.”

Playful games and group reactions

The interaction developed with Vinny offering to play patty cake. Eileen responded by saying that she "loves patty cake," while they started clapping their hands. Angelina asked if they were going to play "patty cake, patty cake, baker's man." Snooki then commented that it looked like something from a first date.

While playing, Eileen humurously warned Vinny not to look at her chest, and Vinny said he was just looking at her hands. Later, Vinny started another activity, which he called 'bunny, bunny'. He explained,

“I start it and I go bunny, bunny, and then I pass it to somebody, okay? So I go bunny, bunny, bunny, bunny, and now you have it, okay? And then you do the same thing. Now the rest of us, the whole time that’s happening, we make a beat. We go, Roomba, Roomba.”

In a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, Angelina reacted:

“Vinny will never get laid if he keeps it up with this patty cake and this bunny bunny. It’s like a little cringe, honestly.”

Dancing, laughter, and closing moments

As the evening continued, Vinny incorporated music into his time with Eileen, mentioning that they were spending the night together listening to "Come On Eileen" while he danced with her. Watching video clips later, Pauly observed Vinny’s interaction and noted that he didn’t find love the previous day, but he did “find it today.”

Vinny later shared that he liked Eileen a lot and that she was making him “not have anxiety” at that moment, which prompted cheers from the group. In a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, he explained:

“Eileen definitely likes my sense of humor. She’s not getting offended by everything. This is awesome.”

The scene ended with Vinny telling a joke to Eileen, comparing her to a Persian rug and emphasizing the words "this thick." Everyone laughed, and the closing scene showed the four friends reflecting on the bond they shared on their trip that Snooki described earlier as "such a vibe."

Stay tuned for more updates.