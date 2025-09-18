Matching tattoo with victim to unreleased Celeste song: Grim details against D4vd surface in wake of missing teen's remains being found

Details about D4vd's alleged matching tattoos with Celeste Rivas and unreleased song surface. (Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

After the LAPD discovered a decomposed body inside a Tesla registered to singer D4vd on September 8, several details surfaced as the investigation progressed. The L.A. County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Celeste Rivas, 15, on Tuesday.

According to The New York Times, Celeste Rivas went missing from Lake Elsinore in California when she was 13. Her missing report was filed on April 5, 2024, as confirmed by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple findings are now pointing to supposed connections between Celeste and the singer, born David Anthony Burke. Authorities found the deceased teen had a tattoo on the index finger on her right hand that read "Shhh".

Per TMZ, David Anthony Burke, 20, also sports a tattoo on his right index finger with the identical letters, "Shhh". However, per Celeste's mother's account to the outlet, her daughter's tattoo was done using red ink, while D4vd's body ink is in black. The mother also told the outlet Celeste was dating a boy named 'David'.

Complex reported that the 'Shhh' tattoo gained popularity among celebrities in the late 2000s after Rihanna had gotten it carved on her index finger. Several other Hollywood personalities, including Lindsay Lohan, Lily Allen, Cher Lloyd, and even Brazilian football star Neymar, have since gotten the "Shhh" tattoo.

D4vd alleged unreleased song titled 'Celeste' and 'Romantic Homicide' MV release date debate explained

Amid the ongoing investigation, TMZ reported D4vd recorded a song titled 'Celeste', but did not release the track. A Soundcloud account by the name "d4vd actual leaks" uploaded the song on Wednesday.

The overview of the track also featured a now-viral photo of David's alleged sighting at Lake Elsinore, near the place where Celeste Rivas lived with her family. In one verse of the song, the artist supposedly sings:

"Be my valentine/ I wanna make you be suicidal/ These are the kind of thoughts that cross my mind, just because"

Elsewhere, the lyrics go:

"Oh, Celeste, the girl with my name tattooed on her chest/ Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes/ I hear her voice each time I take a breath/ I'm obsessed."

Regardless, it is unconfirmed if David Anthony Burke actually recorded the song, given the surge in AI-generated music imitating artists' vocals. The track was posted on the platform after news about authorities identifying the victim as Celeste Rivas surfaced.

It is also unclear if the 'Celeste' mentioned in the song is Celeste Rivas, had David actually recorded the track.

Another of the singer's songs, Romantic Homicide, has come under scrutiny. Multiple posts circulating online claimed that David released the music video for the song on Celeste's birthday in 2022.

Per Celeste Rivas' missing person flyer, she was born on September 7, 2010. However, David released Romantic Homicide and a few other tracks in July 2022 on DistroKid.

Furthermore, conspiracy theories also claimed the girl featured in the song's music video appeared to bear resemblances to Celeste.

Twitch streamer xQc, who has been invested in the case, noted in one of his recent streams that D4vd released a couple of tracks on YouTube around the same time as Celeste Rivas' 12th and 13th birthdays.

D4vd was reportedly on his Withered World Tour when authorities discovered the decayed body in his Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot.​