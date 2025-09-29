Massachusetts Powerball winner revealed as ticket worth 1 million dollars is claimed in the latest lottery results

CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 10: Powerball Lottery tickets are seen at a store as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.7 billion, in San Carlos, California, United States on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A Massachusetts resident has officially claimed a $1 million prize after matching numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. Lottery officials confirmed the news this week, adding the winner’s ticket to the growing list of significant prizes awarded during recent drawings across the United States.

Ticket Wins $1 Million in Massachusetts

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the white ball figures drawn but didn't match the red Powerball. This combination secured the alternate-loftiest prize available in the game.

The ticket was bought at a licensed retailer in the state, which will also receive a commission for dealing with the winning entry.

Officers said the ticket was validated through the standard process, and the prize quantum has now been claimed. The winner’s identity has not been revealed intimately, in line with state rules that allow winners to maintain their privacy if they choose.

Powerball Prize Structure

Powerball, one of the largest and most extensively played lottery games in the country, requires players to select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

To win the jackpot, all six figures must match. Players who match only the five white balls, as in this Massachusetts case, win $1 million. Other secondary prizes range from$ 50,000 down to $4, depending on how many figures are matched.

For $1, players can add the Power Play point, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, or indeed 10x, depending on the multiplier drawn. The jackpot itself continues to grow when no ticket matches all six numbers.

Massachusetts Lottery History and Impact

Massachusetts has a long history of producing lottery winners across both state and multistate games, such as Powerball and Mega Millions. Original retailers profit as well because of all the bonuses that they get when they sell the tickets.

Officers note that lottery profit in the state helps fund community programs and public services, as proceeds from ticket deals are directed toward state enterprises.

Recent weeks have seen multiple big wins reported across the country, reflecting the wide participation in the game.

The coming Powerball drawing is listed for later this week, with the jackpot now set at an indeed advanced quantum after the most recent rollover. Players across Massachusetts and the rest of the country will once again have a chance to match their figures for both the jackpot and other prize orders.

Officers continue to encourage players to check their tickets precisely and to be aware of deadlines for claiming prizes. Winners generally have 180 days from the date of the delineation to make their claim, though exact timelines vary depending on state rules.

The Massachusetts winner’s claim adds to the ongoing popularity of the Powerball game, which continues to capture attention nationwide with its large prizes and frequent drawings.

