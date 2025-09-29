Nobody Wants This Season 2 cast breakdown: all returning and new faces & where you've seen them before

Nobody Wants This season 2 cast breakdown

Netflix’s top romantic comedy, Nobody Wants This, is all set to make its return this fall. Thanks to its amazing portrayal of modern-day romance, this drama is one of the most liked dramas of 2024. Created by Erin Foster alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, the show dives deep into the complex nature of contemporary relationships, how young people differ greatly in their perceptions of what it means to find and maintain love, and how the current generation is unwilling to compromise in relationships and believes that relationships can stifle individuality.

The show revolves around Joanne and Noah. Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, is an agnostic s*x-and-dating podcaster, and Adam Brody plays Noah, a progressive rabbi. Despite differences in their beliefs and opinions and societal challenges in their interfaith relationship, they decide to be together.

Season 2 will see how Joanne struggles to accept Judaism; she will be contemplating her decision, which would complicate the interpersonal tension between her and Noah. Furthermore, Noah's affectionate gesture in the parking lot at the end of Season 1 demonstrated that even though Joanne and Noah first appeared to be ending their relationship permanently, they were not yet prepared to do so. This will further explore the themes of love, commitment, challenges of interfaith relationships, and individualism in a relationship with a blend of humour and romance.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 - release date and plot breakdown

The show is all set to release on Netflix on 23rd October 2025. This season will have 10 episodes, which will air on the same day, allowing viewers to binge-watch the show.

The second season will focus on Noah and Joanne adapting to each other’s daily routines and the struggles they face in everyday life.

Whereas Noah’s decision not to take up his dream job can have its own repercussions and resentments. Noah’s family not accepting Joanne is a big problem for their relationship, as Joanne needs to work hard to be accepted.

The alternative storyline focuses on the bond between Morgan and Sasha and their not-so-platonic friendship. But things will go in the dumpster if they act on their hidden feelings.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, the creator, Erin Foster, said something very interesting about this show. She said,

“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like.”

Nobody Wants This Season 2 - Cast and their characters

The original cast makes a comeback, which includes the following-

Kristen Bell as Joanne – Joanne is a s*x-and-dating podcaster trying to build a relationship with a Rabbi. Kristen Bell is popular for her roles in Veronica Mars and The Good Place.

– Joanne is a s*x-and-dating podcaster trying to build a relationship with a Rabbi. Kristen Bell is popular for her roles in Veronica Mars and The Good Place. Adam Brody as Noah - Noah is a progressive Rabbi who is trying to balance his faith and love for Joanne despite their differences in opinions and faith. Adam Brody is popular for his roles in The O.C. and Gilmore Girls.

- Noah is a progressive Rabbi who is trying to balance his faith and love for Joanne despite their differences in opinions and faith. Adam Brody is popular for his roles in The O.C. and Gilmore Girls. Justine Lupe as Morgan - Morgan is Joanne’s troublesome sister and her biggest confidant. Previously, Justine was seen in Succession and The Big Sky.

- Morgan is Joanne’s troublesome sister and her biggest confidant. Previously, Justine was seen in Succession and The Big Sky. Timothy Simons as Sasha - Noah's brother, who adds a humorous touch. Simons' most well-known work is Veep.

- Noah's brother, who adds a humorous touch. Simons' most well-known work is Veep. Jackie Tohn as Esther – She plays the role of Sasha’s wife. Previously, she appeared in GLOW and A League of Their Own.

– She plays the role of Sasha’s wife. Previously, she appeared in GLOW and A League of Their Own. Tovah Feldshuh as Bina - She plays the role of Noah’s mother, a feisty character who creates drama in the family dynamic. Feldshuh is well-known from The Walking Dead and Just My Luck.

- She plays the role of Noah’s mother, a feisty character who creates drama in the family dynamic. Feldshuh is well-known from The Walking Dead and Just My Luck. Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan – He is Noah's father. Ben-Victor appeared in both The Deuce and The Wire.

– He is Noah's father. Ben-Victor appeared in both The Deuce and The Wire. Stephanie Faracy as Lynn – She is seen as Joanne's mother in the series. Previously, she starred in The Middle and Bad Teacher.

– She is seen as Joanne's mother in the series. Previously, she starred in The Middle and Bad Teacher. Michael Hitchcock as Henry – The show adds more sass and drama with a recurring character. Jackpot! and A Mighty Wind both featured Hitchcock.

– The show adds more sass and drama with a recurring character. Jackpot! and A Mighty Wind both featured Hitchcock. Sherry Cola as Ashley – She is Joanne’s close friend. Cola starred in Joy Ride and Good Trouble.

– She is Joanne’s close friend. Cola starred in Joy Ride and Good Trouble. D’Arcy Carden as Ryann – He is Joanne’s buddy. Previously appeared in The Good Place and A League of Their Own.

New cast member in season 2 of Nobody Wants this includes Leighton Meester as Abby, Joanne's rival from middle school, now an Instagram mother influencer. Meester, who is well-known for Gossip Girl, is actually married to Adam Brody, Miles Fowler as Lenny, Noah's teammate from Matzah Ballers, who instills confidence in the group. Miles starred in The Big Sky and Bottoms, Alex Karpovsky as Big Noah, at Noah's temple, a rabbi who radiates excessive confidence. You may know Alex from Girls and The Deuce, Arian Moayed as Dr Andy, A kind psychotherapist who might be Morgan's match. Arian is credited with creating Anna and Succession. Last but not least, Seth Rogen plays Rabbi Neil, a guest star who deepens the humour. Kate Berlant, a guest star who contributes her distinct humorous approach, is well-known for her roles in Superbad and The Interview. Kate made appearances in Duck Butter and Don't Worry Darling.






