Beyond the Gates: Complete list of comings and goings in September 2025

Alex Cheek's Donnell and Jason Graham's Doug from Beyond the Gates

September 2025 saw unexpected twists on the plot of Beyond the Gates as Chelsea was rescued from the fanatical Allison. The major event for the month has been the sudden exit of Doug due to his presumably drunk driving. His departure also teases the entry of his son, Donnell, into the soap’s storyline. Meanwhile, Doug’s enemy and his wife’s lover, Joey, has been getting more onscreen time.

The month of September 2025 on Beyond the Gates played out Leslie’s schemes, Dani’s wedding and Doug’s heartbreak simultaneously. The soap’s fans saw Dani and Andre get drunk after sharing their personal griefs, leading to an unforeseen exchange of vows in Vegas. Later, they realized their actions and proceeded to assure the family of a quick divorce.

However, Hayley relayed the wedding news to Bill, leading to a clash between the former couple as Bill wanted Dani to walk out of her marriage immediately, which pushed the latter to stick in for longer. Elsewhere, Leslie managed to seduce Ted just when Nicole was considering forgiving him.

Meanwhile, Vanessa found it tough to resist Joey and the two continued their passionate affair. When Doug reached out to reconcile with Vanessa, he heard Joey in the background of the call. As such, the CBS soap found him gambling harder and getting drunk. Soon, he was reported to have passed away in a car accident.

Beyond the Gates: All arrivals and departures in September 2025

While the interpersonal problems continued on the soap, the month of September saw a shocking exit with Doug’s death. The soap also hinted at the arrival of a new character with the arc connected to Doug’s. Moreover, some recurring characters returned for significant onscreen presence in the storyline.

Significant returns to the plot

Jon Lindstrom as Joey Armstrong

While being part of the Beyond the Gates plot on a recurring basis, Joey Lindstrom was seen getting a significant chunk of screentime in September 2025. Keeping a chillingly cool demeanor, he was seen getting passionate with Vanessa on more than one occasion, including guessing that she finds him as addictive as he finds her.

His presence behind her when Doug made the reconciliatory call to Vanessa disturbed his once-aide, Doug, leading to his drunken accident. Meanwhile, Joey continued to get intimate with Vanessa.

Jasmine Burke as June

Although introduced in April 2025 as a homeless street-dweller and later revealed to be Ron and Cecile’s mother, Burke’s June appears intermittently as the plot demands. Currently working as a waitress after Naomi helped settle her into a decent life, June arrived at the Dupree mansion on September 22, 2025.

She was overwhelmed with admiration as she talked to Anita Dupree. She shared her current relationship navigations with Sam and Tyrell while sharing tea with the legendary family.

A shocking departure from Beyond the Gates

Jason Graham as Doug McBride

Jason Doug was seen struggling with his gambling habit, alcohol intake and marital discord for many weeks. As his collaboration with Joey saw a decline, his wife, Vanessa, started a secret affair with Joey. Unable to come to terms with his fallout with Vanessa, Doug was seen calling his wife on September 24, 2025, to reconcile.

However, he heard Joey’s voice behind Vanessa’s. Taking offence at his wife cheating with the casino owner, Doug gambled harder and drank more alcohol. Later, Marcel gathered all Doug’s wins, forecasting that the latter would not need the cash anymore.

On September 25, 2025, it was revealed that Doug had been killed in a car accident. Further investigations disclosed that he was driving in a drunken state. However, Marcel reported to Joey that events went smoothly as Doug was reported dead in a road accident. Whether Doug’s death is fake and has a temporary exit from Beyond the Gates remains to be seen.

Future arrivals teased

Alex Cheeks as Donnell McBride

The Beyond the Gates spoilers suggest that Doug and Vanessa’s son, Donnell, will be in town to ask about his father’s death, connecting his arc directly to Doug’s exit. As Donnell investigates, he may find clues pointing to Joey. Whether he confronts his mother about her affair and his father’s predicament remains to be seen.

David Lami Friebe as Izaiah Hawthorne

Jacob’s brother, Izaiah, is slated to come to town soon to cause trouble in Jacob and Naomi’s marital bliss. David’s Izaiah is expected to be part of the arc that sees the couple in confrontation with each other.

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

Ridge Forrester, CEO of Forrester Creations, from sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, is announced for a crossover appearance on Beyond the Gates. Ridge is expected to share screen space with Karla Mosley’s Dani as she travels with her new husband, Andre. Although the announcement came in September 2025, the dates for the B&B character’s appearance are yet to be disclosed.

Continue watching Beyond the Gates to learn more about Donnell’s upcoming arc as the mystery of Doug’s death unravels.