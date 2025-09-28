NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: A newsstand in Manhattan advertises the latest Powerball Jackpot, now reaching $1.8 billion, on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

​The Illinois Lottery has responded to questions from players after it appeared that Powerball numbers were repeated in a recent drawing. Officials clarified that while the sequence of numbers shown online and through digital feeds looked recycled, the issue was not with the drawing itself but with how the results were displayed.​

What players noticed during the drawing

Following the recent Powerball draw, a few Illinois players reported seeing the same numbers twice listed on various lottery sites. This raised an alarm that perhaps the drawing was repeated or the erroneous winning numbers were issued.

A number of individuals posted their confusion on social media, asking if the results were correct and if the drawing had been held fairly. The reports immediately gained traction, prompting an official resolution from the lottery.

Lottery officials clarify the situation

The Illinois Lottery explained that the duplication was the result of a specialized display error, not a problem with the factual drawing. The winning figures were drawn correctly as listed, but the information feed that posts the results temporarily recycled figures from a former draw.

Officers stressed that the physical drawing of Powerball figures follows strict rules, with oversight to ensure fairness and delicacy. The temporary error was limited to the way results were presented online and didn't affect the outcome of the drawing itself.

​Ensuring accuracy in lottery results

Powerball drawings take place three times daily — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. There are several safeguards against crimes in each drawing, with close supervision all the way.

The Illinois Lottery assured gamesters that the integrity of the game is complete. Winners of the recent drawing prizes are reused typically, and the validated figures by lottery officers are still valid.

The display problem has now been resolved, and the lottery has worked to ensure similar miscalculations aren't repeated in future releases.

Broader context of Powerball drawings

Powerball is one of the United States' biggest lottery games and is vended in 45 countries, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Due to the game's huge popularity, there can be no doubt about the results ahead for a long time.

Jackpots generally rollover when no ticket wins all six figures, occasionally to billions. In addition to the jackpot, there are lower prizes in each drawing ranging from many bones to $1 million or further, depending on the figures won.

Officers advised players to always relate to the sanctioned Illinois Lottery website or authorized retailers for verified winning figures. Though third-party spots may post issues, the sanctioned bulletins are more believable.

Winning players may redeem lower prizes from authorized retailers. Bigger prizes need to be redeemed directly from the lottery services. Winners generally have 180 days from when the delineation took place to redeem prizes.

The Illinois Lottery also mentioned that the figures named in the recent Powerball draw are still accurate, and all associated prizes from that drawing will be awarded as normal.