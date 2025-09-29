Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie takes Hollywood by storm: Every record broken by this anime film, explained

The world of anime has once again stunned Hollywood. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is not just another anime release — it has turned into a global event. The film launched in Japan during the summer of 2025 and quickly dominated the box office. Now, its US release has shattered expectations, proving that anime can compete with the biggest blockbusters.

With its first chapter alone breaking multiple records, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become one of the defining cinematic stories of the year.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office rampage and critical reception

The achievements of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle are nothing short of historic. Its opening weekend in the United States earned $70 million, the biggest domestic debut ever for an anime or international film. This easily surpassed the record set by Pokémon: The First Movie back in 1999. Within nine days, the film grossed $104 million domestically, making it the highest-earning anime film in US history. Globally, it crossed $600 million in just weeks, ranking as the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time and the seventh-highest film overall in 2025.

The movie’s reception has been equally impressive. Rotten Tomatoes lists a near-perfect score of 96–98%, with critics praising its pacing, emotional battles, and stunning visuals. Fans have filled theaters across Asia, Europe, and North America, driving the franchise to heights no anime series has seen before. Even Hollywood analysts admit this success is “unprecedented,” with some predicting the Infinity Castle trilogy could surpass $1.5 billion worldwide when completed.

At the center of this achievement is Ufotable. The studio has become a household name thanks to its trademark visual style, blending fluid fight choreography with rich, cinematic detail. The work of director Haruo Sotozaki and Ufotable’s creative team ensures each frame feels like a painting in motion.

This milestone also changes the landscape for anime at the box office. For decades, no anime film crossed $50 million domestically. Now, Infinity Castle has doubled and then some. Theater chains and film distributors see this as proof that anime is no longer a niche interest — it’s a mainstream draw capable of carrying entire weekends.

Story, characters, and what lies ahead

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first part of a planned trilogy that adapts the climactic “Infinity Castle” arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. Unlike the previous compilation films, this release is a full original feature, giving the story the scale it deserves. It follows directly after the events of Season 4 of the anime.

The story begins when Muzan Kibutsuji retreats into his fortress, trapping the Demon Slayer Corps inside. The Infinity Castle becomes a shifting battlefield, forcing heroes to split up and face deadly demons. Among the many clashes, Zenitsu battles his fallen senior Kaigaku, while Shinobu Kocho takes on Upper Rank Two, Doma, in a tragic duel. Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka fight against Akaza in a brutal encounter that reveals both Akaza’s terrifying power and his heartbreaking past. The film ends with Akaza’s fall and Muzan tightening his grip, teasing even bigger battles for the next two movies.

Ufotable’s artistry, combined with Gotouge’s powerful story, has brought Tanjiro’s journey to new heights and delivered one of the year’s biggest cinematic events. As the trilogy continues, one thing is clear: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is more than just a movie — it’s a cultural phenomenon that has stormed into Hollywood and left its mark on history.