From overtaking The Conjuring to beating out Pokémon: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle anime film continues to break Box Office records after US premiere

An unexpected September surge at the box office has taken shape, led by the record-breaking U.S. debut of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1. With theaters packed and fans eager to see the next chapter of the beloved franchise, the movie is proving itself to be more than just another anime release. The film’s opening shattered expectations, leaving rivals like The Conjuring: Last Rites trailing and even surpassing milestones once held by Pokémon.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle dominates the global box office

Sony-owned Crunchyroll launched Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle across North America, where it stunned analysts with a $70 million debut from 3,315 theaters. Friday alone accounted for $33 million, the largest single-day opening ever for an anime in the region. That performance not only secured the top opening for an anime title at the North American box office but also set a September record for an animated film, unadjusted for inflation.

Tracking had initially suggested a more modest start, in the range of $35 million to $40 million. Even optimistic forecasts capped estimates at $50 million, yet the appetite for anime proved greater than expected. With a domestic opening far above projections, the movie also became Sony’s strongest showing in recent memory and the highest launch yet for Crunchyroll.

Overseas numbers reinforce the phenomenon. As the film rolled out in 49 international markets, it collected another $49 million, bringing its worldwide weekend total to $132.1 million. Crunchyroll’s portion accounts for $177.8 million of a global gross that has now exceeded $450 million. In Japan, where the film premiered earlier this summer, it has already crossed $282 million. These results together place the film among the year’s most successful releases, regardless of genre.

Many other regions, including Latin America, Europe, and India, also delivered record-setting numbers, with other countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Spain reporting their largest anime openings ever. Meanwhile, The Conjuring: Last Rites fell by nearly 70% domestically after dominating multiple weekends. Its global total now stands at $332.9 million. Similarly, the enduring popularity of Pokémon at the box office now has a new challenger, as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surpasses benchmarks long held by that franchise’s theatrical outings.

What is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle all about?

The dark fantasy-action animated film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle marks the beginning of a cinematic trilogy adapting the final arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, the film picks up after the events of Hashira Training and takes the plot straight into the labyrinthine of Infinity Castle, where Muzan Kibutsuji awaits. In the castle, the Insect Hashira, Shinobu, confronts Doma, which results in a tragic encounter. Zenitsu fights his former senior, Kaigaku, and defeats him using a new breathing technique that he developed. In the ultimate battle, which is at the center of the film, Tanjiro teams up with Giyu against the relentless Akaza and defeats him by chopping off his head.

Breaking records across continents, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has cemented its place as a global box office force.