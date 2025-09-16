Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 have a post-credit scene? Explained

The dark animated fantasy-action film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 was released in theaters on September 12, 2025, in the United States. The film brings stunning visuals, intense emotional stakes, and unforgettable character battles, all of which push the franchise to new heights. Yet, as the credits roll, a common question emerges among viewers: Does this highly anticipated installment include a post-credit scene?

Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 have a post-credit scene?

No, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 does not include a post-credit scene at the end. Similar to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Ufotable and director Haruo Sotozaki decided to refrain from including a filler scene or any moment that briefs the audience on what is coming up for the demon slayers. The intention was to give importance to the incidents of the first part, without diverting the audience’s attention to future sequels of the trilogy. Although it is worth noting that many episodes featured short chibi-style segments towards their end, which have been completely absent from the films belonging to the franchise. It seems like a deliberate attempt by filmmakers to maintain the tone of the stories, especially for the final arc, Infinity Castle.

Post-credit scenes are a rare occurrence in Anime films, but there have been exceptions in the recent past. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero included a post-credit scene where Vegeta finally manages to defeat Goku. Another example of this comes from the 2015 compilation film of Attack on Titan, which showcased a playful modern-day depiction featuring its main characters. Additionally, while Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory included a similar emotional montage of images, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 featured a post-credit scene referencing a future moment from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 ends in a style of its own. Instead of featuring emotional flashbacks or setting up the story for the future, the animated film highlights the present state of the central figures after the horrifying events. By the end, audiences are shown an original illustration of The Hashira, a sign of acknowledgement of the creators behind the production.

What is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 all about?

Released in July in Japan and internationally in August and September 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 marks the beginning of a planned trilogy adapting the “Infinity Castle” arc. Unlike earlier compilation films, which followed the Swordsmith Village arc and the Hashira Training arc, this adaptation is an entirely original feature-length production that mirrors the storytelling approach of Mugen Train. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has been a major success at both the international and domestic box office, grossing approximately $350 million in total so far.

The film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable. The project continues the studio’s tradition of elevating manga material into an immersive cinematic experience. The film follows the aftermath of Muzan Kibutsuji’s retreat into his dimensional stronghold. Within the Infinity Castle, Demon Slayers find themselves separated, forced into brutal confrontations against Upper Rank demons. Notable highlights include Zenitsu’s emotional clash with Kaigaku, Shinobu’s tragic battle against Doma, and Tanjiro and Giyu’s relentless fight with Akaza. Each encounter blends action spectacle with deeply personal stakes, staying true to the spirit of Gotouge’s original narrative.

Although it may have disappointed a few viewers, the decision to avoid a post-credit scene at the end of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 remains a deliberate attempt to emphasize the emotional depth of the whole occurrence so far. While there remains no doubt Ufotable will deliver on the expectations of the viewers for the upcoming parts, they very much intend the audience to focus on the story’s weight, while also paying tribute to the cast & crew involved. By doing so, they have certainly left the audience eager for the upcoming films of the trilogy.