Did anyone win the Powerball last night? September 27, 2025, drawing results announced

​The Powerball drawing for Saturday, September 27, 2025, has been completed and the winning numbers have now been announced. Players across the United States checked their tickets to see if they matched the latest set of numbers for a chance at the jackpot.

Winning numbers for September 27, 2025

The winning figures for Saturday’s drawing were 10, 16, 32, 61, 66 and the Powerball was 4. The Power Play multiplier drawn was 2x. Lottery officers verified the results shortly after the draw took place.

As of Sunday morning, it has not yet been revealed whether a ticket matching all six figures has been sold. However, the prize will roll over and increase for the coming drawing on Monday, September 29, if no one wins the jackpot.

​Jackpot status and rollover

The jackpot for the September 27 draw was valued at more than $140 million. Powerball jackpots grow each time no ticket matches all six winning numbers.

This rollover system means prizes can grow rapidly, occasionally reaching record-breaking quantities that surpass $1 billion.

Still, the prize will grow again and add to the expectation for Monday’s drawing if no jackpot-winning ticket was vended for Saturday’s draw.

Other prize levels and Power Play

Although the jackpot is the most popular, Powerball also pays numerous lower awards. Players who match five white balls but not the Powerball win $1 million, whereas those matching four white balls and the Powerball win $50,000.

The lowest award is $4 for matching only the Powerball number. With the Power Play option, the non-jackpot prizes can be doubled.

Saturday's drawing had the 2x multiplier, so eligible prizes were doubled for those who named the option when buying tickets.

How to claim winnings

Awards range in terms of how they must be collected. Minor prizes are generally available for collection from certified lottery stores, while major prizes need to be picked up from state lottery services or headquarters.

Winners generally have 180 days from the drawing date within which to collect their winnings, although the deadline may vary according to state regulations.

Lottery officers recommend that all players double-check their tickets. Multitudinous minor prizes are left unclaimed annually, occasionally due to players forgetting to check their figures.

Powerball continues to be among the most popular games played in the United States. It is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The popularity of this game has resulted in some of the largest lotto jackpots to date. The following Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025. In case no one claims the jackpot for September 27, the reward is likely to become even bigger. Until then, the outcome of Saturday's drawing gives another chapter to Powerball's history.