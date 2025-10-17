Married at First Sight UK alum Joe speaks out after his unexpected exit

Joe from Married at First Sight UK (Image via Instagram/@joe_wood93)

Married at First Sight UK’s latest episode, which was released on October 15, 2025, saw bride Maeve return to an empty apartment after her husband Joe left without an explanation or a goodbye.

After the episode aired, Joe took to his Instagram the same day to speak out about his sudden exit from the show. In the caption, he wrote:



“REALITY CHECK The MAFS bubble is a real thing, and it’s easy to forget about the real world. Receiving the news of a family passing was certainly a wake up call and put things into perspective.”



He continued:



“Balancing this with the MAFS life was something I found very difficult, and I appreciate the love and support.”



Joe and Maeve’s relationship had already hit a rough patch after Joe admitted to Ashley, earlier in the episode, that he was not “head over heels” in love with his bride.

That, mixed with his sudden exit, escalated matters, leaving Maeve confused about her position in their relationship.

Regardless, Maeve wanted to assure him that she was there for him. So, after returning to an empty apartment, she called him, asking how he was.

Joe clarified that his departure had nothing to do with her but was related to a matter at home, implying his grandfather’s passing, which he had revealed earlier in the episode.

What did Joe and Ashley speak about in episode 18 of Married at First Sight UK







In one segment of the Married at First Sight UK episode, where the couples were separated and placed into two groups for the day, Joe found himself confiding in co-star Ashley about his relationship worries.

Joe confessed that he had not been his “full self” throughout the week. From his grandfather’s passing to his own uncertainties about his marriage, he felt overwhelmed about the whole process.

The Married at First Sight UK star admitted that he had “huge doubts” in his head, especially after his argument with Maeve the previous night.

When Ashley asked him what it was about, he replied:



“I just said, ‘Can you look after yourself a bit more this week?’ Like, ‘Go and get your nails done, have a sunbed, just do whatever you need to do to, like, feel good.’”



However, he noted that the comments did not sit well with Maeve, who “just stormed off” and got “really, really wound up.”

It eventually triggered Joe as well, as he could not understand Maeve’s reaction.

He then commented on her behavior, saying Maeve went from “nought to 100 rapid,” adding that it was not how he dealt with things.

Joe continued opening up to Ashley, saying he and Maeve were in a “bubble,” where he was “in denial” about all their differences.

He worried that they were not compatible, but because he was in “the bubble,” he “ignored it all.”

While speaking to the Married at First Sight UK cameras, Ashley shared his thoughts on Joe’s problems, saying:



“I’m actually very shocked. Every couch they’ve had at the commitment ceremony, they’ve been saying they’re perfect.”



When he asked Joe if he loved Maeve, he hesitated but noted that he did love her “in a way.” But at the same time, Joe admitted that he was not “truly in love” wth her.

He confessed that he had not been honest with the experts either, as he often left out conflicts to avoid hurting Maeve.

That said, he took his leave to have some time by himself.

However, the preview of the coming episode saw Joe return and have a sit-down with Maeve, reassuring fans that he had not yet left the show for good.

Stay tuned for more updates.