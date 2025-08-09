Lucy confronts Daniel over mixer incident before choosing to reunite in Perfect Match season 3 episode 8

Lucy from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Perfect Match season 3 released three new episodes on Netflix on August 8, 2025, with more drama as the finale came closer.

Episode 8, titled Forgive Him or Forget Him, focused on Lucy as she faced a tough truth about her match, Daniel. The two had been together since the start of the season, but their bond was shaken after what happened at the boys’ mixer in episode 7.

Lucy found out from AD that Daniel had been close with Olivia during the mixer and had not told her everything.

This included a kiss and other actions that went further than he first said. The episode showed Lucy dealing with the news, talking to the people involved, and thinking about her next step.

Daniel admitted to what he had done, apologized, and told Lucy he wanted to earn her trust again.

Lucy was hurt and unsure but knew she had to make a choice when it was time to pick her partner for the next round. The rest of the episode followed her as she decided what to do next.

Lucy learns the truth about Daniel’s actions at the mixer in Perfect Match season 3

Lucy’s trust in Daniel was shaken after AD told her that his physical interaction with Olivia during the boys’ mixer went beyond a kiss.

Olivia later confirmed this, saying that Daniel had also “licked” her leg and kissed her outside the challenge. Lucy reacted strongly, saying in a confessional,

“I’m mortified. Like, I’m literally not even giving Daniel eye contact. I don’t want to look at him right now.”

Daniel worried that he had lost Lucy for good. He admitted on camera that he had “always been used to throwing a good thing away” but didn’t want to repeat that pattern.

While Lucy refused his first attempt at a conversation, she told Madison that if she had done the same, Daniel would have “gone crazy.”

The tension in the Perfect Match villa grew as Daniel continued to acknowledge that no one was responsible for the situation but himself.

Later, Daniel approached Lucy again, admitting that he had “f***ed up” and let things get “out of control.” Lucy responded that she did not deserve to be treated that way, while Daniel agreed and said he felt terrible for hurting her feelings.

Lucy decides to give Daniel another chance in Perfect Match

Although Lucy initially said she was “done” with Daniel, she also recognized that he was her only connection in the Perfect Match villa.

Daniel told her he wanted to redeem himself, gain her trust back, and was willing to put in the work. He added that if their relationship did not work out, he would most likely leave.

When it was time for the pairing, Lucy chose to couple with Daniel again. She explained,

“Even though Daniel’s done some stupid things, I’m someone who believes people deserve second chances, and I think he’s a good person. I think he’s kind, I think he’s genuine, but best believe he’s on the sofa.”

The decision surprised several contestants, including Sandy, who was disappointed but hoped Daniel would make it up to her.

The episode ended with the pair reuniting, though the question of whether trust could be fully restored remained open as the finale drew closer. Perfect Match season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

