"Luca is just a little angel:" Love Is Blind star Megan Walerius meets Jordan Keltner’s son off-camera

Love Is Blind season 9 captured a heartfelt moment off-camera when Megan Walerius met her fiancé, Jordan Keltner’s, 5-year-old son, Luca, before saying the two most important words of their lives, marking a significant step in their evolving relationship.

Megan and Jordan got engaged on the pods of Love is Blind season 9. Their journey has been marked by strong communication and some challenges, including lifestyle differences.

Now, one week before the finale, set to release on October 22, 2025, Jordan feels that Megan should meet one of the most important people in his life: his ex, Skylar, and their son, Luca. They want to get Skylar's approval for smooth co-parenting.

While Luca and Skylar never appeared on the show, episode 10 of Love Is Blind, released on October 15, 2025, revealed Megan and Jordan meeting Luca and spending time together, even spending a night at his apartment, where they bonded well with Luca.

Recalling the first instance of their meeting, Megan told Swooon,

"Luca is just a little angel… He’s just exactly how Jordan described him.”

Inside details of Megan and Jordan's meaningful meeting with Luca on Love Is Blind

Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner gave an exclusive look at how Megan bonded with Jordan’s son, Luca, off-camera, sharing the details of their outing in their first meeting.

"We wanted to be very strategic with introducing Luca to Meg," Jordan told Swooon.

He emphasized the importance of involving Luca’s mother, Skylar, first, arranging a dinner where Megan and Skylar could meet and ensure everyone was comfortable. Jordan explained,

"So, first, [it was] very important that we got Skylar and Megan together at dinner and made sure everything was kosher. I wasn’t gonna do anything that was gonna jeopardize our coparenting relationship."

Their dinner went well because the single dad shared that it would be a "dealbreaker" if his fiancée didn’t get along with his son’s mom.

Once Megan had Skylar’s approval, she and Luca spent quality time together, enjoying one of their favorite activities: playing games at Denver’s 1Up Arcade.

A meal of pho followed, and then they returned to Jordan’s apartment, where all of Luca's toys were kept.

Jordan gushed about his son, saying that he is "so easy to love and so well-mannered."

According to Jordan, Megan even spent a few nights at his apartment away from production so she could have some quality time with Luca, as he recalled one private yet intimate moment that further deepened his bond with Megan:

"[Luca] woke up one day, and he kind of got in bed with us and was in the middle. Oh, this is what I want. This is why I went on Love Is Blind."