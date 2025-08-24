Love Is Blind: UK teaser raises questions about Bardha and Jed’s big day

Jed and Bardha from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 is moving toward its conclusion, with the finale arriving on August 27, 2025.

The Netflix dating series continues its format where singles meet and form relationships in pods, agreeing to get engaged before seeing each other face-to-face.

Once they leave the pods, couples test their connection in the real world before deciding whether to marry. This season has followed several pairs on that journey, but recent footage has focused attention on Bardha and Jed.

At the end of episode eight, viewers were shown a trailer previewing the final episodes of Love Is Blind: UK season 2.

The trailer included moments from Bardha’s bachelorette party, parts of the wedding preparations, and scenes from the ceremony itself. These clips gave insight into the couple’s state of mind leading up to the altar.

While trailers are often edited to raise suspense, fans have noticed details that suggest Bardha and Jed may not complete their wedding vows.

Their conversations about disagreements, the presence of bridesmaids in tears, and Bardha’s own visible emotions all featured in the preview.

The upcoming Love Is Blind: UK finale will reveal whether they move forward together or decide to walk away, but the speculation remains until the final episode airs.

Bardha shares doubts before the wedding in Love Is Blind: UK

In the Love Is Blind: UK trailer, Bardha’s pre-wedding conversations offered a closer look at her concerns. During her bachelorette celebration, she spoke with the other women about her state of mind. She said,

“We did actually have an argument yesterday. Right now it does feel really uncomfortable.”

This statement showed that the couple had disagreements in the days before the ceremony.

For viewers, the moment raised questions about whether they had resolved their issues or if tensions carried through to the wedding.

Jed also shared his thoughts on the challenges within their relationship. In the teaser, he explained,

“We were on two different pages. If I feel like I’m not heard, it will be a problem.”

His words indicated that communication was a point of concern. Both Bardha and Jed seemed aware that entering a marriage without clarity could create long-term difficulties.

The clip then showed Bardha preparing for her big day in her wedding gown. Wearing lace with a veil, she was filmed taking deep breaths as she got ready. At one point, she asked herself,

“Why do I need to rush into something if I don’t know him enough?”

Together, these moments painted a picture of a couple still working through disagreements, even as the wedding approached.

Wedding day scenes from Love Is Blind: UK trailer raise questions

The trailer also included scenes from the wedding day itself that fueled further speculation.

One moment showed Bardha visibly upset as a bridesmaid in a burgundy gown tried to comfort her. In another clip, a different bridesmaid, also dressed in burgundy, was seen crying heavily during the ceremony.

These emotional responses suggested that something significant happened during the wedding.

While the preview avoided showing Bardha and Jed exchanging vows, it did include a short clip of a blonde bride walking down the aisle with tears on her face.

Since both Bardha and Ashleigh are blonde, the detail about the veil became important. Ashleigh’s wedding day look does not feature a veil, while Bardha’s outfit in the teaser clearly does.

This has led many to conclude that the bride walking in tears is Bardha. The sequence did not show Jed’s reaction, nor did it capture the final outcome of the ceremony.

The absence of direct footage from their vows or the moment of decision left open the question of whether Bardha says yes or no.

By stopping just short of confirmation, the Love Is Blind: UK trailer built suspense while still giving enough clues to raise doubts.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​