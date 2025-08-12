Love Is Blind: UK season 2 to release in three weekly batches on Netflix

Love Is Blind: UK host Emma Willis (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK is returning for its second season, with Netflix confirming that the new episodes will premiere on August 13, 2025.

The dating reality series, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, will once again feature singles from across the UK and Ireland who want to find love without meeting face-to-face. Participants will connect in specially designed pods, forming emotional bonds before deciding whether to get engaged.

This season’s release schedule will be split across three weeks. Episodes 1–4 will arrive in the first week, followed by episodes 5–8 in the second week, and the final two episodes in the third week.

Netflix has set an 8am BST release time for each drop, meaning fans will need to watch early to avoid potential spoilers online.

According to Netflix, the couples who become engaged will move in together, plan their weddings, and see if their physical connection matches the emotional one formed in the pods.

Love Is Blind: UK finale will determine whether they follow through with marriage or walk away.

Matt and Emma Willis will be present throughout the process, guiding participants as they navigate the challenges of blind dating and real-world pressures.

Pods, proposals, and the start of the journey for Love Is Blind: UK season 2 contestants

The second season of Love Is Blind: UK will start with singles entering the pods, where they talk to potential partners through a wall without seeing them.

Their chats will be about values, goals, and personalities, as they try to build strong emotional connections. Some will click right away, while others will take more time.

Netflix says the format is made to “test if love can truly be blind,” with contestants getting engaged before they meet in person.

After a proposal is accepted, the couple will meet face-to-face for the first time, starting the next part of their journey.

Matt and Emma Willis will open the season and join the participants at important moments.

“Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, this series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind," Netflix shared.

The early episodes will also capture moments of uncertainty as contestants weigh their choices.

Not all pod connections will lead to engagements, and some singles will leave without finding a match. The opening week will set up the relationships that carry into the later episodes, where real-life challenges begin to test the couples.

From pods to the real world: Testing emotional bonds in Love Is Blind: UK season 2

Following the initial engagements, the couples in Love Is Blind: UK will leave the pods and move in together.

This stage will see the transition from emotional to physical connection, as they begin to experience everyday life with their partner. Netflix described it as a period when “real-world realities and external factors” will begin to influence the relationships.

The engaged pairs will face decisions around wedding planning, family introductions, and lifestyle compatibility.

Some will adjust easily, while others may encounter disagreements over habits, values, or future plans. Matt and Emma Willis will appear during these weeks to offer perspective and check in on the couples’ progress.

The season will also follow participants as they meet each other’s families and friends. These interactions often lead to honest conversations about long-term commitment.

The final week will feature wedding day decisions. Couples will stand at the altar and choose whether to marry or walk away. These moments will be influenced by everything they have experienced since meeting in the pods, providing the ultimate answer to whether their love was truly blind.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​