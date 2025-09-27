Days of Our Lives Weekly Update (September 22 to 26, 2025): Johnny and Chanel's Adoption at Risk, Marlena's Collapse, and Sophia's Dangerous Revenge

Days of Our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives brought suspense, drama, and twists in the week from September 22 to 26, 2025. Everyone was worried when Marlena fell down during the Salem blackout. The city's power was out, and her health crisis made things even more tense.

This week, the plot was full of fights that tested families. Viewers saw everything that has made Days of Our Lives a great show for years, from Johnny and Chanel's relationship falling apart to Sophia's dangerous vendetta. Characters had to deal with the results of their actions, and some of them didn't know what would happen to them in the future.

Days of Our Lives' episodes had all the drama that fans of Salem have come to expect, from touching moments to tense scenes. As the storylines move forward, it's clear that a lot of characters' lives are going to change for the better.

Days of Our Lives: A glimpse of what happened in the episode of September 22 to 26, 2025

Johnny and Chanel’s Baby dream faces a setback

Johnny and Chanel can't wait for Baby T, the child they adopted, to come home. As they began to baby-proof their apartment, they were feeling very hopeful. But all of a sudden, Johnny felt scared.

As he talked about how he didn't have a solid work history, doubts about their readiness to become parents came up. Even so, Chanel reassured him, but soon their happiness was dashed by a threat from Sophia, whom they hadn't expected.

Sophia, who had already given Baby T up for adoption, made it clear that she didn't like it. She was set on keeping Johnny and Chanel from having the baby. Melinda Trask had to step in because her behavior got so bad that it was scary. But Sophia was so desperate that she made an even promise: she would make Johnny regret ever crossing her.

Marlena's collapse amidst the chaos

Marlena's health suddenly got worse at the same time that tensions were rising in Salem. Marlena, who was trying to stay calm, suddenly passed out while holding a lantern as the city went dark. This was a shocking time for the people of Salem, especially for those who were close to Marlena, who were afraid of the worst.

The situation got worse by the minute because there was no power and all she had was her medical knowledge to help them. People were worried about Marlena's health and how her collapse might affect the drama that was already going on around her.

Sophia's plan threatens Johnny and Chanel's future

Sophia's scheme to stop Johnny and Chanel from adopting Baby T became more devious and desperate this week. Sophia's worries about the couple raising her child became an obsession. She plotted to prevent Johnny and Chanel from taking custody of Baby T, feeling betrayed and desperate.

Sophia pledged to prevent the couple from adopting the baby in a tense meeting with Melinda Trask. Trask tried to reason with Sophia, but her anger and fear for her child fueled a darker plan. She was determined to ruin Johnny and Chanel's happiness, believing they didn't deserve the child.

Sophia went from pleading to threatening as her behavior erraticated. She raised serious questions about her adoption-stopping tactics. Fans wonder how this dangerous scheme will unfold and how far Sophia will go to succeed.

Days of Our Lives delivers intense drama, complex characters, and surprising twists again. These moments will shape the characters as the story progresses.


