Big Brother 27 spoilers: Final 3's power struggle becomes emotional as season finale nears

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Recent updates from the Big Brother season 27 live feeds showcased the final three having a power struggle as each strived to reach the finish line and take home the winner’s title.

While some worried about their chances of advancing in the competition, others feared not having the social game required to win over the jury.

During a conversation with Vince, Morgan confided in him about her fears of not winning the contest.

She feared that her chances of winning the contest were slim because both he and Ashley were stronger contenders than she was.

According to her, Ashley entered the competition with a lot of information about the game, which made her a threat to the rest.

The Big Brother houseguest worried that her social gameplay was not as strong as Ashley’s and that she was portrayed as a “paranoid” cast member early in the series.

Consequently, she worried sitting next to Ashley in the final two, convinced she would lose the winner’s title to her.

While Morgan contemplated her chances of winning, Ashley shared her thoughts on Morgan’s social game, saying she had “Vinnie goggles” on most of the time.

Later, Morgan and Vince had an emotional conversation, during which Vince claimed he had zero chances of convincing the jury to vote for him.

Morgan became emotional once Vince confessed that he would campaign for second place.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Morgan breaks down when Vince says he wants her to win the show







In one segment of the live feeds, Morgan confided in Vince that she would lose the contest irrespective of who she sat next to in the final two.

Vince disagreed, saying she had played a noteworthy contest that the jury members would appreciate, but Morgan remained unconvinced.



“But this is the other thing that really makes me annoyed the fact that people thought I was paranoid. I was f**king called a snake and I was being dragged across f**king America,” Morgan expressed.



The Big Brother cast member explained that she was not “paranoid” and that she was only trying to figure out other people’s strategies.

Morgan then pointed out that Ashley had never appreciated her social game and wondered if the jury would feel the same way.

Vince argued otherwise, praising Morgan for always playing with honesty and integrity.

However, Morgan still feared the worst because Ashley had played a similar game. Consequently, she concluded that the only way for her to win the show was to win the final Head of Household (HOH) contest.

Later that night, Morgan approached Ashley and asked her for her honest opinion on her social game.



“Your social game was good. Your social name was good. You just had Vinnie goggles on, so you didn’t see a lot of things that were happening. Like, a lot of things,” she answered.



The Big Brother star then revealed that Vince was part of the “flip” that sent Adrian home, to which Morgan replied that she already knew Vince was “50/50 on Adrian.”

Hours later, the three finalists gathered in the hot tub, where they discussed the last stage of the competition and life after the show.



“At the end of the day, someone here is coming out with an extra $10K, which isn’t a lot but still insane. Our lives are going to skyrocket after this,” Morgan said.



She claimed that viewers usually forget about players unless they were standout contestants like Keanu or Tucker.

According to her, people remembered those on the jury and those who made it to the final five.

Soon after, Vince chatted with Morgan privately, during which they reflected on Rachel's gameplay, Amy’s performance, Kelley volunteering to be on the block in week one, Ava’s social game, and more.

After a while, Vince analyzed his chances of winning the show, noting they were slim due to his conflicts with the jury members.

He firmly believed that Kelley, Rachel, Will, and Keanu would never vote to make him the winner.



“I’m literally campaigning for second place now. My loss today meant the game. The only chance I had at winning was if I won 5 HOH and I could say something like that,” he stated.



The Big Brother star added that he would be happy if he could at least be runner-up to his best friend.

However, he did not want to finish in third place, especially when he believed that Morgan was guaranteed to win.

Upon hearing that, Morgan became emotional, knowing she had to win the final HOH on Sunday.

Stay tuned for more updates.