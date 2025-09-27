Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Vanessa grieving Doug, Dani stirring up trouble for Andre, and passions flaring with unexpected consequences

Venessa, Jacob & Dani (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, which are scheduled to air from September 29 to October 3, a whirlwind of emotional reckonings, intense confrontations, and life-altering decisions is set to take place. As Vanessa mourns the death of her husband, chaos erupts after Dani reveals her addiction to her mother, Anita.

This admission paves the way for a shocking development when she later presents an unconventional proposal to Andre, a move that hints at a dramatically different life ahead.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Joey face unwelcome blasts from their pasts. Further, fans of Beyond the Gates can expect major shockwaves as Kat is dealt a devastating blow and Hayley discovers her husband's secret detective work.

The week concludes with the Hawthornes receiving news that could change their lives forever. This week promises deep revelations and permanent shifts for everyone in town.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to air from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Dani's Unexpected Path

In the upcoming episodes of Beyond the Gates, Dani's journey will take a crucial turn as she faces a difficult truth and embraces an unconventional solution. She will confess her addiction to Anita, a significant step toward addressing her struggles. This honest conversation sets the stage for a shocking development by the end of the week.

Dani will present an unconventional proposal to Andre. This unexpected move suggests she's looking for a bold and perhaps life-changing way to navigate her "new normal" in the romance department.

Vanessa's quest for clarity

Further on, Beyond the Gates, this week, Vanessa will be dominated by her determined search for the truth regarding Doug. Her quest begins early as Vanessa seeks the truth about Doug directly from Jacob.

The pursuit won't end there, as her storyline intersects with others later in the week. Vanessa’s son will encounter Joey while on an intense fact-finding mission. This suggests the mystery surrounding Doug is deepening and becoming a family affair, potentially leading to revelations for Vanessa herself.

The Hawthorne Family's Life-Changing News

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, the Hawthorne family is in for a shock that will redefine their future. The Hawthornes will receive news that could change their lives forever. This momentous announcement is certain to shake up the dynamics of the whole family and set the stage for major long-term storylines.

Unwelcome blasts from the past

The week of Beyond the Gates kicks off with drama for Chelsea and Joey. They will receive unwelcome blasts from their pasts. This unexpected arrival or confrontation will likely stir up old wounds and create immediate conflict for the pair.

Ted & his Nephew's affairs of the heart

Further, a quieter, yet significant, storyline will focus on the shared romantic troubles between family members. Ted and his nephew will discuss their affairs of the heart, suggesting that both are grappling with complicated personal relationships.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+

